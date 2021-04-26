Did you know April 26 -- today -- is National Audubon Day? And what a perfect day for it. We went from snow/sleet showers and 36 degrees to cloudy, windy and a balmy 78 degrees. Take the opportunity to hit your local conservation area and give a nod to the man responsible for its creation - John James Audubon, a brilliant illustrator, conservationist, ornithologist, and naturalist.

On the rocks

Since moving to a corner lot in the unincorporated community of Burchinal more than 30 years ago, Cerro Gordo County resident Ann Fisher said she's had to deal with plentiful amounts of gravel in her yard after an entire season of snowplowing.

This year is different, and not in a good way.

Hell on wheels

Wyatt Willand became a part of Drake Relays history on Thursday.

The Northwood-Kensett junior is the only wheelchair track and field competitor in North Iowa, and one of two boys in the state who compete in all four offered wheelchair events.

Born with a tethered spine, and paralyzed from the waist down, he’s never let his disability slow him down.

Finally living free

Mason City resident Bobbie Flores had been through recovery and drug treatment programs several times before she became involved with the local Living Free ministry about four-and-a-half years ago. None of them took for her.

She said she would try to kick her methamphetamine addiction while not having the right support network around her. If that weren't enough of an obstacle to overcome, Flores could feel that there was some piece missing in her effort to get sober. According to her, the religiously-grounded Living Free helped her figure out the puzzle.

Young entrepreneurs

Two former Clear Lake High School students were selected as the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center/SBDC's April 2021 Entrepreneurs of the Month.

Paige Rolling and Jillian Enke founded Clear Lake Connected, a "boutique digital marketing business," in Aug. 2020 as high school juniors. They did so after participating in the NIACC Youth Entrepreneurial Academy.

"We live in Clear Lake where there's a lot of local businesses. With COVID hitting, we saw how hard it was for them and we thought, 'How can we help?' And we came up with social media marketing," Enke said.

New Globe podcast drops

The latest episode from our podcast "2021: 10 Successful Years of the Historic Park Inn" is here.

2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the restoration of Mason City's Historic Park Inn Hotel. Once a month, in partnership with Mason City's Wright on the Park, we'll be looking back on the building's history, as well as the stories of the people who have been involved along the way.

We hit the history books this episode to examine the story of City National Bank, including its bankruptcy and sale. Anne Schmit, a Mason City native, retired Mason City school teacher and volunteer for Wright on the Park, joins the show to give us the rundown.

