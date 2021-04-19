The Wright brothers would be thrilled.

NASA's experimental Mars helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the planet's thin air on Monday, achieving the first powered flight on another planet.

The mini 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) copter named Ingenuity, in fact, carried a bit of wing fabric from the 1903 Wright Flyer, which made similar history at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

"Altimeter data confirms that Ingenuity has performed its first flight, the first flight of a powered aircraft on another planet," said the helicopter's chief pilot back on Earth, Havard Grip, his voice breaking as his teammates erupted in cheers.

Now, that's how you start a week.

Remember G8?

As the City of Mason City works toward construction of a downtown hotel with a branch of Gatehouse Capital (MCCCH) by summertime, it's also navigating an ongoing lawsuit with a developer who once had plans to build in the area as well.

In November 2018, Phillip Chodur and G8 Development moved forward with a lawsuit against the City for alleged "breach of a contract" after serving the San Diego-based developer with a notice of default for not providing full financing plans to the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

Since that filing, which followed a separate dropped lawsuit against Mason City in January 2018, the case has still not gone to trial.

Workforce matters

In keeping with more recent public forums across North Iowa, state Sen. Amanda Ragan (D-Mason City) and state Rep. Shannon Latham (R-Sheffield) began a forum held by the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce on Friday afternoon by talking about the importance of attracting a workforce to the region.

Along with workforce recruitment issues, Latham and Ragan chatted with OneVision CEO Mark Dodd and Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Stacy Doughan about affordable housing, child care and tourism for about an hour.

New at school

Pending school board approval on Monday night, Mason City Community Schools will have a new director of curriculum and instruction.

Bridgette Wagoner, director of educational services at Waverly-Shell Rock Schools, is being proposed for the position to replace the retiring Susan Pecinovsky.

Home school driver's ed

How good a driver are you? Good enough to teach your children?

Iowa law requires teenagers pursuing a driver’s license to spend at least 20 hours behind the wheel — six with a certified instructor and 14 with a parent or guardian.

Changes that appear likely to become state law would more than double the time required driving with a parent, but eliminate the need for an instructor, both in the classroom and behind the wheel.

Parents who home-school their children have been allowed to include driver’s ed in their curriculum since 2011. Senate File 546 would extend that option to all parents.

What's your opinion?

Check out our weekly roundup of letters to the editor. Have an opinion you'd like to share? Go to GlobeGazette.com and click on Submit a Letter to the Editor from the menu pull down on the left side of the page.

We'd love to hear from you!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0