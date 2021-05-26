A North Iowa man was the talk of the internet yesterday with the Tik Tok video he posted requesting a "pup cup" of ice cream for the cow, Gucci, he took through the Dairy Queen drive-thru.

Check it out here.

Here's what else is going on in North Iowa.

New engineering digs

There are still stretches of wallpapering that need tended to and the office flag isn't quite the right size for the flagpole outside, but Cerro Gordo County Engineer Brandon Billings is more than happy to finally have a new home for his department.

After more than a year of construction work, which was temporarily delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the multi-million facilities for the engineering and secondary roads department is now open just off of Lark Avenue to the west of the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department.

"It's going to help our response time quite a bit," Billings said of the new location.

Congrats, Newman grads

We've posted photos from Newman Catholic High School's graduation ceremony on Sunday. Take a look.

Up next is Mason City High School's graduation on June 2 at the Mason City Multipurpose Arena.

TRI Clear Lake

Mason City has the North Iowa Band Festival this weekend, while Clear Lake has TRI Clear Lake, slated this year to be its biggest ever.

TRI Clear Lake is a triathlon, a race that features three legs -- biking, swimming and running.

“We could have had almost 1,000 people participate,” Carrie Tysdahl, one of the race directors for TRI Clear Lake, said. “But we wanted to make sure we weren’t growing too quickly, so we capped it at 550 participants for this year.”

While the event can no longer take new participants, there are still plenty of ways to get involved. Attending the race downtown is one way to spend time on Memorial Day weekend, with the event featuring food and live music throughout the day.

Sex abuse charges

A North Iowa man is facing felony charges after police say he sexually abused a child over multiple years.

Gary James Davison, 79, of Clear Lake, was arrested Monday and charged with felony second-degree and third-degree sexual abuse.

The documents allege Davison committed sex acts upon a child beginning while the child was under the age of twelve. Police say the abuse continued for around three years, which resulted in two separate felony counts.

St. Ansgar team is statebound

The St. Ansgar girls golf team will leave its mark in the school's history books by becoming only the second team in program history to qualify for the state golf meet.

"We knew we had a shot and we knew it was going to be close," St. Ansgar head coach Shannon Belz said. "The girls stepped up and played some good golf today. I couldn't be more proud of them."

Interestingly enough, there are some similarities between the two state qualifying teams. Mostly, it has to do with generations of golfers in the Townsend family.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0