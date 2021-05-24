Remember the Perfect Attendance Award that school districts used to give out to seniors back in the day? In at least one district, the tradition still stands. Congratulations to Blake Wolfe, who, according to Newsweek magazine, completed his last day at Westlake High School in Ohio on Friday, spent an estimated 2,184 days at school since he began kindergarten in 2009. We could only hope to be so vigilant.

Let's shoot for making it through the week instead, shall we?

Here's what's happening in North Iowa, where, when the sun's out and it's 80 degrees, we believe strongly in taking mental health days off.

One-third of the way there

Phil Johnson, co-chair of "The Future is Now" campaign to equip Mason City High School's new fieldhouse and swimming pool, is writing an occasional column for the Globe Gazette on the status of his committee's fund-raising efforts.

On Sunday, Phil reported the campaign has raised $230,950. They're hoping to get to $400,000 by October so the school can start ordering equipment to be ready by the time the project is complete in July 2022. The final $350,000 needs to be in by March 1, 2022.

Sunday night stabbing

A 23-year-old woman is in Cerro Gordo County jail after police say she stabbed another unidentified individual on Sunday night.

The incident occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at 324 First St. SW.

Taxing situation

The owner of Southbridge Mall owes six figures in back taxes to the county, according to records obtained by the Globe Gazette. But that will not stop any deal to turn the mall into a family entertainment center, according to Mason City City Administrator Aaron Burnett.

"All of those tax issues that are currently on that property would be resolved with the transfer of the property," he said. "Anyone who’s willing to make a $30 million-plus investment to bring about the great things that are planned for that place, I don’t foresee any issues there."

Peace Corps travel

Mason City resident Kelli Moorehead, 50, a former Peace Corps volunteer, will be part of a special domestic deployment to a FEMA-supported Community Vaccination Center in the United States.

“The pandemic has effected and devastated so many people and families over the course of this last year not only domestically but globally. This deployment to help get vaccinations to as many people as possible is of the utmost importance,” added Moorehead.

Congrats, Clear Lake seniors

Commencement was held at Clear Lake High School for its Class of 2021 on Sunday, May 23.

Check out our photo gallery here.

