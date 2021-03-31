File this under things that make you go "hmmmm:" Members of the state Senate Labor and Business Relations Committee voted to bar businesses from requiring their workers be implanted with a microchip. And just to make the point perfectly clear, before approving House File 259, senators amended the bill to include placing anything that can't be removed in an employee's body under threat of a $1,000 fine.

This could probably go without saying, but if your employer is asking you to have a microchip installed in your body, you need a new job.

And, you need to contact a local journalist.

Signs of summer coming

Yes, you had to trot out the winter coat this morning as you headed into work, but there are signs that we're creeping ever closer to that Midwest nirvana that is summer.

The Clear Lake boat dock is in, and the Bluebill boat ramp at Lime Creek opened Tuesday.

So did several of Lime Creek's trails.

Vaccine opens to all April 5

CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft said some appointment slots for the COVID-19 vaccine are staying open as long as 24 hours. Hy-Vee East's website shows it has vaccine slots available for today.

This comes on the heels of the county announcing it will open the vaccine to anyone over age 16 who wants it on Monday.

In light of that slowing, Hanft said that he did worry the county might have hit a temporary ceiling on the number of people in the area interested in receiving the vaccine.

Infrastructure work

he Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors has approved one of its first significant bits of spending on improvements since solidifying its budget for the forthcoming fiscal year at a meeting a week ago.

Tuesday morning, the three-member panel unanimously voted to award a $153,000 bid for a culvert replacement located east of Olive Avenue on 180th Street.

The culvert project was among several the county's secondary roads department plans to undertake this year.

Fetching business

The Belmond Bark Park believes in sharing.

That's why the board of the dog park installed a stick sharing box for dog owners with pups that love to fetch. With the help of the Belmond-Klemme High School shop class, which built the receptacle, dogs will have plenty to chase in the coming warmer days.

See something, say something

You see plenty of signs around transportation hubs and police stations saying this very thing, but it applies to local news as well.

