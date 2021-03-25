As the number of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 grows, we creep ever closer to returning to a more normal lifestyle.

Back the Blue advances

House Republicans moved quickly Wednesday to advance a bill to expand support and protections for Iowa law enforcement, but Democrats objected to who wouldn’t be covered by the bill.

“The intent is to — I’ll just use the term — to back the blue. They need it,” Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison, said about Senate File 476.

However, Rep. Sharon Steckman, D-Mason City, pointed out the bill contains “no racial justice component, there’s no mental health component.”

“If we really want to do an all-inclusive bill that helps the blue and helps citizens, then we need to think about something all-inclusive,” she said.

It's back

Clear Lake's Fourth of July celebration, arguably one of the biggest in North Iowa, will be back this year.

Events will take place June 30-July 5, according to the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce.

You can check out the full schedule on the event's Facebook page.

Attack at Anamosa

Inmates used hammers to attack staff members during a failed attempt to escape Anamosa State Penitentiary, killing a nurse and a correctional officer, kidnapping a third employee and severely injuring an inmate who intervened, authorities said.

Two inmates were trying to carry out a long-discussed plan to escape when they gained access to the prison infirmary under the ruse that they were there to repair equipment. They got into a break room, where they shattered glass and tried to use a work tool known as a grinder to cut the metal bars covering the window. The two workers were killed when they tried to prevent the escape.

Spring singers

Soon, our favorite natural crooners will wake from their winter slumber to fill the air with their songs.

"The first frog that people are going to hear singing is going to be the chorus frog," said Todd Von Ehwegen, conservation education manager for Cerro Gordo County. “They sound like someone running their thumb over a fine-tooth comb.”

To watch your favorite herptile in action, we put together a map of places to go in North Iowa.

Now, if only we knew exactly what they're singing about ...

