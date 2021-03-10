Buckingham Palace broke its silence to respond to the "bombshell" allegations dropped by former (?), ex (?) royals Harry and Meghan, and we have to ask ourselves: Didin't we fight a war once so we could avoid hearing about this stuff anymore?

Here's the rundown from the part of the world that matters to us most, North Iowa ...

Looking for answers

Police are still looking for information regarding a downtown shooting that sent one person to the hospital in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 28.

Evidence of the apparent shootout remains on the side and back of the Ressler Insurance and Finance building downtown.

Top this business plan

The COVID019 pandemic brought out the creative side in many a business owner in the last year, but in North Iowa probably none more so than the folks at S&S Meats and Spirits in Osage.

For the protection of their customers and staff, owners Nathan Owen and Tom Smith, closed their doors. But they had stock that needed to be sold.

So, they created a solution that you won't find on any other street in Iowa: A meat vending machine. And yes, it does exactly what you think it does.

Elections law under fire

It took exactly one day for Iowa's new election law to face a challenge.

A lawsuit, filed in Polk County District Court, challenges some of the elections provisions in sweeping legislation signed into law Monday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The lawsuit claims the shortening of the state’s early voting period, the time in which voters can request and return an absentee ballot, and when the polls close on Election Day create an undue burden on the right to vote promised in the Iowa Constitution.

The end of the dance

You may enjoy following the Iowa state boys basketball tournament, but you'll have to do it the rest of the week without a North Iowa team to cheer on.

The last local team in the area still in the tournament, Clear Lake, fell to top-seeded Ballard on Tuesday afternoon, and couldn't find an answer to the No. 1 team's dominant offense.

Time to turn your attention to your NCAA brackets.

