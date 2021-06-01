Welcome to Tuesday, the day after Memorial Day and the longest work day of the year, or at least it seems like it.

Here's what's happening in North Iowa today.

Best is yet to come?

For Mason City, hotel/motel tax revenues, which are distributed quarterly, went down by about $265,432 between 2019 and 2020. What that meant in terms of actual hotel occupancy is that rates dropped some 30% (from the mid-70s to the mid-40s) with an average daily rate drop of 7.5%.

But while those lodging numbers were down in the midst of a pandemic, there were recreational opportunities that thrived. Visitors who did come gravitated to parks and trails and that such outdoor spaces stayed busy all summer long.

This year, tourism officials are hoping to build on those bright spots.

Final homecoming

Nearly 80 years after his death at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, a Franklin County man will finally be laid to rest in his hometown cemetery.

U.S. Navy Fireman First Class Leo Keninger, a native of Ackley, didn’t have his remains officially identified until 2019.

A funeral service and burial with full military honors was planned for June 2020 in Ackley, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICYMI

It was a busy weekend in North Iowa with the North Iowa Band Festival, TRI Clear Lake and Memorial Day activities all over the area.

Miss one? Take your pick of which you'd like to see. Better yet, see them all.

Clear Lake aims for post-season

The Clear Lake baseball team has the players to succeed this season.

But according to head coach AJ Feuerbach, improving upon last season’s 9-8 overall record in 2021 really come downs to one simple area of the game.

The Lions finished 2020 with a team batting average of .240. Although the team returns plenty of defensive pieces and solid pitchers, the squad lost its only player with a batting average of over .300 – Erik McHenry – to graduation.

For the Lions, winning this summer really comes down to what they can do at the plate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0