Here's what's happening in North Iowa.

JoAnn Fabrics building in tax sale

The building on Hwy. 122 that holds JoAnn Fabrics and Cato Fashions was part of a delinquent tax sale last month and its owner still hasn't paid the debt, according to county records.

Willow Creek Center Outlot II owes $65,977 in back taxes and was sold to a lien service at a tax sale on June 21.

Street closed indefinitely

Following a partial collapse of a parapet wall on the top of the Letts, Spencer, Smith Co. Historic Warehouse at the corner of Fifth Street Southwest and South Federal Avenue in downtown Mason City, the sidewalks and streets in that area are staying closed for the foreseeable future.

"They’re going to remain closed until we receive word that they’re safe to reopen," Mason City Chief Building Official Curt Sauve said.

Not guilty plea in stabbing

Arissa Marie Ledvina, 23, has pleaded not guilty to the charges of willful injury, a Class C felony, going armed with intent, a Class D felony, and assault with a dangerous weapon, classified as an aggravated misdemeanor.

Ledvina posted bail of $1,000 to the Cerro Gordo County Jail on June 1.

On May 23, just before 7:30 p.m., Mason City Police officers responded to 324 First St. SW for a subject who had been stabbed.

An individual was sent to the hospital in Mason City on that night after being stabbed. The Mason City Fire Department transported the victim to the emergency room at MercyOne North Iowa.

Homicide charges filed

A Mason City man has been charged with homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence after a collision that resulted in the death of a cyclist.

Cody William Skiye, 28, has been charged with homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, a Class B felony. Skiye was booked back into Cerro Gordo County Jail on Wednesday with a bond amount set at $25,000.

On June 5, Cerro Gordo County Deputies responded to the 22000 block of Thrush Avenue for a traffic collision involving a bicycle.

Locals named to elite track team

Ian Collins left no doubt who was the best jumper in Class 3A. Abigayle Angell was a favorite in the Class 2A discus and walked away with a state title. Kiki Connell overcame her struggles on the blue oval and left with four state medals.

All three of them were recognized as elite team all-state athletes by the Iowa Track and Field Coaches Association (IATC).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0