While we watch the temperature climb slowly but surely out of the deep freeze, at least we in North Iowa can be grateful we're not Texans. The Lone Star state was hammered this week with snow and cold, something for which it was woefully underprepared, in some areas leaving millions without power.

Rolling power outages threatened parts of the Midwest as well, prompting Alliant Energy to send out a notice on Tuesday to customers to conserve natural gas usage where possible.

Let's hear it for the Floyd County Board of Supervisors, who decided to decline a pay raise of 1.5%.

According to board member Doug Kamm, much of the motivation for that is budgetary.

"We have a really tight budget so we thought the first thing was to make an example of ourselves," he said. "We’re asking everybody for whatever ideas they can and that was the first and easiest one that we could come up with."

Shots fired

Mason City School District staff will have two chances to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks. Working with CG Public Health, district leaders set up times for school workers, 80 percent of whom have indicated in a survey done by the district that they want the vaccine.

The plan was unveiled at Monday night's school board meeting, the same day students statewide returned to in-person learning, as required by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

If you offer, will they build?

The city of Clear Lake is considering a plan that would allow it to provide up to nearly $1.5 million in financial incentives to two new commercial developments.

The two projects would result in a developers’ investment of at least $8.5 million, including $7.5 million and $1 million, respectively.

The City Council unanimously approved a resolution setting a public hearing on the plan for 6 p.m. on Monday, March 15, at the Council Chambers.

Top of the Top of Iowa

All Conference honors for Top of Iowa were announced on Wednesday, with plenty of local athletes on the list.

Grab and Give

There is no sight quite like a grown adult running down the aisle of the grocery store frantically dumping groceries into their cart, while another tries desperately to keep track of costs and the third shouts directions to the cereal aisle.

Welcome to the Cerro Gordo County Farm Bureau's annual Grab and Give event, where teams compete to see who can get closest to buying $250 in groceries in 5 minutes or less.

Proceeds from the event -- namely the groceries, which most entrants buy and then donate -- go to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

If you have two friends willing to give it a try for a good cause, show up at Hy-Vee West at 8 a.m. to register. You can event design your own grocery cart.

