Today's sign that the apocalypse is upon us: A Louisiana woman whose video of using Gorilla Glue as hair spray went viral is considering a lawsuit against the company, saying her hair has been "rock solid" for a month.

“I figured if I used the Gorilla Glue — you know, by the time I got home, I could have just washed it out,” she told a Toronto radio show. “But when I tried to wash it out, it didn’t move.” Closer to home, here's what's sticking for news in North Iowa.

Vaccine consternation

Cerro Gordo County Board of Commissioners had questions for CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft at its Tuesday morning meeting. One major question that District One Supervisor Tim Latham wanted to know is if the public health department would benefit from having more people on hand to field phone calls from people who aren't able to register for the COVID-19 vaccine online. Hanft pointed out that even if the department doubled the number of staff fielding calls and doubled the phone lines running in and out of the building, there would still be residents waiting on hold because the demand is high.

'My job is to be a role model'

When CarolAnn Eppens first heard about the Food and Drug Administration approving COVID-19 vaccines for public use, she was originally skeptical.

But when talking to her doctor, researching information and considering her status as a teacher at Hoover Elementary in the Mason City Community School District, she changed her mind. When CG Public Health offered up a chance for her to get vaccinated, she jumped at the opportunity.

Terrific trio

On any given Saturday during the winter, you can find Riceville wrestlers Lawson Losee, Drew Fox and Mitchel Marr pile driving their opponents into the mat at tournaments.

Then, you can find them Saturday nights out on the town grabbing a bite to eat.

The trio of wrestlers have been good friends since the days they went to the same wrestling clubs in elementary school.

Read about their relationship and the sport that binds them together.

Virtual town hall

State Sen. Amanda Ragan and State Rep. Sharon Steckman will host a virtual town hall Wednesday evening.

The event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom Wednesday and will feature topics like state support for local schools as well as other issues before the Iowa Legislature.

Brian Hanft, CG Public Health director, will be a guest at the town hall.

Head here to get the link to the meeting.

