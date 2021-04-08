Reason 7,568 to be grateful we live in the Midwest: We don't have critters like these roaming the aisles of our local grocery stores.

Flowers and coffee

When Rockford resident Holly Teepe was running "The Planet" pop-up coffee shop with help from her wife Shellby, the idea of a permanent location was somewhat of an abstraction. Something for a later date.

Enter Jeff and Lori Otto, of Otto's Oasis in Charles City.

Over 5%

That's where Cerro Gordo County sits as of 10 a.m. Wednesday for the 14-day positivity rate of COVID-19 tests. The county has jumped 1.5% since the beginning of the week.

Freshman honored

One of Elizabeth Ondoma's inspirations is the 2020 Time Kid of the Year, Gitanjali Rao, a 15-year-old from Colorado who has created an app to help combat cyberbullying and who is working on an easier way to detect bio-contaminants in water.

The Mason City High School freshman is impressive in her own right and that was recognized on Monday by the district's Board of Education. Ondoma represented Iowa at the Congress of Future Medical Leaders that was held virtually (normally it's held at Harvard in Cambridge, Massachussetts) on March 20-21.

Bulls market

The North Iowa Bulls hockey team lost their first game against the Alexandria Blizzard on Friday night, and faced elimination in the West Division semifinal series if they lost on Saturday.

They didn't. For the ninth straight year, the Bulls will advance to the divisional finals this weekend.

