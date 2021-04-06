This video is your official reminder it's road construction season once again and drivers need to be aware of workers on the road. Here's an interview a Des Moines TV station did with an Iowa Department of Transportation worker who had an extremely close call.

ATV fatality

A 49-year-old Forest City man has died after the ATV he was in rolled on Monday night.

Another person with the man in the ATV was airlifted to MercyOne North Iowa with non-life threatening injuries.

Into the wind

A discussion that was supposed to determine whether the Worth County Board of Supervisors should approve a moratorium on commercial wind projects instead pivoted to a more complicated topic -- county-wide zoning.

And that discussion resulted in the board tabling its proposed temporary moratorium on commercial wind farms.

Developer Invenergy, doing business in the area as Worthwhile Wind and Solar Farm, seeks to construct a 30,000-acre wind farm in Worth and Winnebago counties and has been working with landowners in both counties on the easements needed to construct the turbines.

Right now, three townships in Worth County have zoning regulations while the rest of it does not, leaving little protection for homeowners who do not want a turbine near their home, according to those who spoke at Monday's meeting.

Simply Mason City

Alittle more than four months after beginning major work to bring an organic grocer downtown, Simply Nourished- Mason City owner Melissa Fabian had plenty to celebrate with a store opening on Monday afternoon.

"We're very excited, it's been really fast," Fabian said.

According to her, it isn't entirely surreal to see fully stocked shelves of various olive oils, jackfruit salads and kombucha now because there was a consistent goal in mind.

"I think I always saw the vision for the place, but it's really fun to see that other people think it's a great idea. We had a line out the door at 10 this morning. There was a demand it's great to be able to fill that," she said.

Caught

A man wanted for a felony murder that took place last week in Mason City was apprehended Monday in Algona.

Benjamin Gonzalez, of Mason City, is suspected of shooting and killing Michael Creviston, age 36, of Mason City late Wednesday night.

Working it out

It’s 5:45 a.m. on Monday morning at The Yard, a baseball, softball and strength facility located in the middle of Mason City on the south end of a large building that also houses Rhythm Church.

The group of athletes, comprised of primarily Mason City and Newman Catholic preps, are preparing to test out their growth in strength and conditioning by maxing out on squat and broad jump.

The Yard is owned by Adam Gold, who primarily focuses on the baseball and softball side of things. He works with athletes to grow their skills on the ball-fields of North Iowa.

