As you continue to munch on leftover ham and jelly beans, and bask in the glow of unseasonably warm weather, here is what you missed this weekend in North Iowa.

Homelessness growing

Homelessness is growing in North Iowa and though no one knows exactly why -- that's not really the most important point.

Growing North Iowa's resources to deal with it is the point, they say.

Shooting downtown

There are more questions than answers to an apparent shooting that happened over Saturday night near Southbridge Mall.

"I just seen him running. He run up this and then run that way and then they had the road blocked off. They were out looking for something for like an hour," a downtown resident said, who wished to remain anonymous.

Andersen's to open in Clear Lake

The flower shop and produce stand on 19th Street is opening up a second shop in Clear Lake, the realization of a long-held dream by owners Susan O'Connor and her brother, Mike Andersen.

And an added benefit: Andersen said his brother, Chris, who runs Chris' Kettle Corn, will have product for sale at each location.

Podcasts dropped

Two podcasts dropped this weekend for your listening enjoyment. The first is the latest episode of "2021: 10 Successful Years of the Historic Park Inn."

Historian Pat Schultz shares more about the design details of the Inn and a couple of peculiar stories about the building's early history.

The other podcast dropped its inaugural episode and is called "In the Middle," featuring two local residents active in their party politics who debate the issues and come to consensus on them.

The first issue is the changes to Iowa's election laws.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0