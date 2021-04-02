Meteorologists say the temperatures this weekend will hit the 70s, with plenty of sunshine. Trails are opening at Lime Creek Nature Center, the public boat dock is in the water in Clear Lake and it's Easter weekend.

Enjoy the holiday with your family!

Semper Female Fidelis

When Travis Bilharz began bugging his daughter about getting her applications for college done, he was surprised by the answer he received.

Mackenzy Bilharz wanted to follow in her father's footsteps. Specifically, the yellow ones.

On Jan. 25, Bilharz, of Charles City, along with 59 other young women from all over the country, became the first all-female platoon of Marines to train at Marine Corps Recruit Depot-San Diego in California, alongside their male counterparts, in the 100-year history of the depot.

Back in River City

With a little less than two months before the 82nd North Iowa Band Festival kicks off in Mason City, event organizers now have a theme.

"The theme for the annual festival, scheduled for Memorial Day weekend (May 27-31), recognizes the unfortunate events of the past year with a positive wordplay: 'Banding Together and Marching Forward,'" a press release from the Mason City Chamber of Commerce said on Thursday.

Along with the theme, organizers announced that they are now accepting entries for the parade which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 29.

Officially famous

Kurt Walderbach has officiated football and basketball for over four decades.

The 60-year-old Mason City resident has officiated college football games in the Mid-American and Missouri Valley Conferences, worked a number of Iowa state basketball and football championships

For his efforts, Walderbach was recently inducted into the Iowa High School Officials Hall of Fame.

Apparent homicide

Arguing, loud bangs, screaming, and a bloodied man who appeared to be dead. Then sirens.

That's how Mason City residents described a Wednesday night incident near the intersection of Third Street Northwest and North Jefferson Avenue.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the incident.

Pasque in the prairie

Across the entirety of Iowa, there's less than one-tenth of 1% of so-called native prairie land still left in the state.

One bit of that still untrammeled prairie land is found in northern Franklin County, near Sheffield, not far from where 240th Street and Thrush Avenue meet.

On Saturday, nature enthusiasts will have the chance to hunt for the pasque flower, one of the first to bloom each spring, and take in the native prairie land.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0