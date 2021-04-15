Got a pup who has a nose for beer? Busch brand is expanding its Dog Brew, a canine-friendly, alcohol-free bone broth it launched last year. According to Anheuser-Busch, the brew sold out within 24 hours.

The role comes with a $20,000 paycheck, which is a lot in dog dollars.

Crying over split milk(shake)

After receiving reports of discolored water in a Chelsea Creek tributary, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has traced the issue back to Martin-Brower, a McDonald's distribution center in Mason City.

According to a release from the DNR, Martin-Brower employees said they hosed a spilled milkshake ingredient into a storm water intake Monday morning.

From there, the contaminated water made its way through the underground storm water system and into the tributary of Chelsea Creek on the southwest side of Mason City, leaving it the color of milk.

'Anything Goes'

After last year's pandemic-shortened season, Stebens Children's Theatre has come back strong, heading into its fourth production of 2020-2021 with the Cole Porter classic "Anything Goes."

Cast and crew for the show tops 40, made up of both newcomers to the Stebens stage and award-winning veterans.

Read more about the show's stars and how to get tickets.

Appeal coming

The City of Mason City will head to court for a second time over a $15 parking ticket. But it's not the 15 bucks they're worried about. According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, it's a safety issue.

Earlier this month, a magistrate judge ruled in favor of Pete Kiroff, who received a ticket last summer while parked in front of his well-known deli, Pete’s Kitchen, located on Sixth Street Southwest.

Kiroff said he'd parked his truck every day the same way he always had, with the passenger-side wheels up over the short curb that hugs the walkway. And so did nearly all of his customers, especially since the construction of "quiet zone" barriers at the railroad crossing immediately next to the deli.

"With the crossing posts there, it creates a problem," Kiroff said. "If those hadn't been installed, there would be no issue with anyone parking in the street."

Back to the Surf

In the coming months, Surf Ballroom event organizers will have quite the deep and eclectic welcoming party for concertgoers.

On Saturday, May 29, an alterative reggae band from Wisconsin known as TUGG will bring relaxed grooves and good vibes to the Surf Ballroom. Tickets to see the band, which has performed with reggae luminaries such as Ziggy Marley and Barrington Levy, run $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

It marks the start of an active summer season for the venue.

Road trip

Those who grew up with drive-in movies might be willing to make the trip to Waterloo.

The Waterloo planning commission unanimously recommended for approval Tuesday a special permit for a drive-in movie theater at the National Cattle Congress. The man who requested the permit, Tarelle Hoskins, said he decided to “take a crack at it” after realizing there are limited options to take his own kids to similar attractions.

“I’m doing my best. I just want to see something cool,” Hoskins said. “One day I was just thinking, ‘Why don’t I just do it?’”

The project will now head to the Waterloo Board of Adjustment’s April 27 meeting for final approval.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0