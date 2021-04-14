Oh, Iowa. So unloved.

YouGov, a data analysis site, asked people to pick their favorite state by pitting two head-to-head, eventually ranking each state based on the number of times it won the head-to-head battle.

Iowa has little to brag about, coming in 46th out of 51 (including Washington, D.C.), but at least we aren't Arkansas, New Jersey, Mississippi, Alabama or Washington, D.C. They all came in below Iowa.

County road plan updated

The three-member Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a five-year construction plan for the secondary roads system that would go to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Included in those early years are plans such as the 4.3 mile resurfacing of County Road B15 from Highway 65 to Highway S56 and culvert work on 200th Street near Nettle Avenue. As for later years, there are tentative plans for six miles of rehab pavement on S34 from 150th Street to B43 and a bridge replacement on B-20 east of Balsam Avenue.

Funding in the five-year program is a mixture that includes local money. Local funds average about $1.08 million for the first three years before bumping up to $2 million in the fourth and $3.4 million in the fifth.

New school in Charles City

Charles City High School's associate principal will have a new role with the school district, starting next year.

Larry Wolfe, who has been the associate principal with the Charles City High School for nearly nine years, will lead a new virtual and alternative learning campus as its principal.

At its March 22 meeting, the board passed a resolution to launch the Innovative School Campus, designed to meet the need of students looking for alternative educational opportunities, like digital learning. The board designated 30 percent of the latest round of COVID-19 relief money toward the effort; Wolfe's salary will be $100,000.

Starboard Square breaks ground

Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb and an assortment of other local officials celebrated the start of construction on the new Starboard Square Retail Development Project.

The 6,000-square-foot commercial and retail space on Hwy. 122 just east of I-35 is near the city's other hallmark project, a multi-million-dollar hotel and event center in Courtway Park.

The $1 million project comes with incentives provided by the city, including a seven-year incremental property tax rebate not to exceed $225,000, municipal water and sewer connections to the property and reimbursement of developer Momberg Land LLC's professional service fees up to $15,000.

'The Gathering'

Healthy Harvest of North Iowa, in partnership with several North Iowa organizations and businesses, will host "The Gathering: Coming Together Around Local Food" on May 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the All Seasons Building at the North Iowa Events Center.

The marketplace will offer locally produced food, including meats, produce, honey, eggs, baked goods and other products. Recipe samplings will also be available and will be packaged in to-go-friendly cups.

Mini-workshops will aim to educate participants about buying, using and growing local food.

