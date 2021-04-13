Those of you hoping for a one-shot deal to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are out of luck for now. The FDA and CDC on Tuesday morning issued a statement saying they are pausing the release of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine "out of an abundance" of caution after six cases of severe blood clots were reported.

On Tuesday morning in Osage, a sign on the door of the vaccine center on Pine Street noted the cancellation of the vaccine clinic. A nurse there said 450 people were signed up to receive it.

Two hospitalized in shooting

The Mason City Police Department released additional information about a shooting that occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday near West Park and Parkers Woods on the city's northwest side.

Two men were hospitalized with injuries and MercyOne again was on lockdown while they were initially being treated.

Chief Jeff Brinkley hasn't said whether any of these instances of violence are connected.

Hall of Famer

To get a glimpse of what Curt Klaahsen’s resume looks like, all you need to do is visit the Mason City High School gym.

Since Klaahsen took over as head coach of the Mason City girls basketball team in 2007, the Mohawks have added seven state tournament-qualifying banners and one state championship banner to the wall.

Now Klaahsen has a "banner" of his own to hang.

Cannonball Day is back

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cannonball Day will hold its 15th annual celebration on June 26 in East Park.

Cannonball Day promises a variety of activities for kids of all ages. There's the "Toddler Trot," the YMCA's "Cannonball Kids Fun Run" and a pedal tractor pull contest with prizes for all.

Bill Riley's State Fair Talent search will give sprouts ages 2-12 and seniors ages 13-21 the opportunity to show off their talents and compete for cash prizes.

That's not all. There will also be Smoky the train rides, tours of the Rotary Cannonball steam engine and inflatables.

No wind in Worth

The Worth County Board of Supervisors passed a "temporary moratorium" on commercial wind projects in the county on Monday, though it's unclear what effect it will have on an ongoing project.

Invenergy, doing business in the county as Worthwhile Wind and Solar Farm, is in the midst of obtaining easements in Worth and Winnebago counties for a 30,000-acre wind farm. The number of turbines for the project has not yet been determined.

Invenergy has stated in the past that it does not believe any moratorium passed by the county would apply to the Worthwhile wind project.

