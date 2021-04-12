Welcome to the Monday edition of the River City Rundown for April 12. Here's what you missed this weekend.

Another shooting

Mason City police were on the scene of an apparent shooting around 10:30 p.m. near West Park and Parkers Woods on Saturday night.

Police were searching the grounds and the street around a black sedan that had crashed into a telephone pole on North Jackson Ave. near the playground, and were marking what appeared to be shell casings and evidence around the vehicle with flashing lights.

Police Chief Jeff Brinkley has not responded to request for comment.

Support the N. Iowa Band Festival

The North Iowa Band Festival is back on this year, but putting on the Memorial Day weekend celebration isn't free, even though it is for those who attend.

The Band Festival Committee nixed its 2020 fundraising efforts, making this year’s Friends of the Festival Campaign more important than ever.

Charitable donations in any amount are welcome from those who wish to support the festival. Checks should be made payable to the North Iowa Band Festival Foundation and mailed or dropped off at 9 N. Federal Ave., Mason City. Online contributions can be made at www.nibandfest.com.

Bulls to play for Fraser Cup

Sunday evening's NA3HL playoff contest at the Mason City Multipurpose Arena was a night of goodbyes for the North Iowa Bulls in a myriad of ways.

The Bulls said goodbye to their home schedule, playing the last of their 24 contests on home ice this season with a West Division playoff championship and a spot in the Fraser Cup national championship tournament on the line.

The team also said goodbye to fellow division finalist Willmar, playing their last game ever against their foes of five years before the Bulls make the move to the North American Hockey League next season.

They said farewell to their fans as well, though they'll get another chance to say farewell to many of them later this week before heading to Missouri, earning a 4-2 win and locking up a spot in the Fraser Cup tournament for the seventh time in nine years.

Prince Philip in Mason City

Marcia Ambrose had a brush with royalty in 1969 when she was a student at Clear Lake High School.

The 16-year-old schoolgirl stood among her classmates on Nov. 5, 1969, at the Mason City Airport to greet His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, when he arrived for a brief refueling stint and an even shorter encounter with the large crowd gathered to see him.

“I was shocked,” Ambrose told Globe Gazette reporters on the scene that day. “He didn’t look like what we expected at all.”

