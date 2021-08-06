Rundowners, this is the last edition of our newsletter. We used it as a test of what local readers want, and we've got our answers.

And here's a look at what's going on this weekend in North Iowa.

North Iowa Fair opens

Despite the organizers of the free carnival canceling at the last minute, the fair must go on. Instead, the North Iowa Events Center said it will up the number of inflatables and other kids' activities in its place.

Still going on though are the usual fair draws - helicopter rides, dancing horses, a petting zoo, ax throwing and a "cowboy" shootout.

Of course, there's also plenty to do for the adults and plenty of award-winning animals to see as well.

Head to the North Iowa Events Center website for the full schedule.

Classic cars in North Iowa

You've got a couple of places you can go this weekend to check out hot cars in North Iowa.

The 2021 Class Club Car Cruise and Car Show in Clear Lake starts at 5 p.m. Friday with a cruise around the lake followed by a concert by the Whitesidewalls at the Surf Ballroom. The cars will be back for the show on Saturday at City Park around noon.

In Charles City, Classic Car Night runs from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Dave's Restaurant at 809 S. Grand Ave.

To make a weekend of it, hit the Charles City show on Friday night, then head over to the Surf for some golden oldies from the Whitesidewalls. Top it off Saturday with the show in Clear Lake.

Project Gratitude is back

KCMR Radio and Main Street Mason City will host "Project Gratitude" at 10 a.m. Saturday in Central Park.

The park will be filled with hundreds of yard signs, and after touring them, you can take one home with you to spread the joy.

There will also be a limited number of window signs available at the conclusion of the event, should anyone want one of those.

The idea is to gather and feel the love and gratitude among neighbors, then spread it out across the community.

Support Vietnam veterans

Have some breakfast and support Vietnam veterans in need at the same time. The Vietnam Veterans of America North Star Chapter 790 is hosting a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the North Iowa Events Center on Sunday.

Admission to the event is free, but donations for the meal would go to support the local chapter's emergency assistance fund, so please, if you go, give generously.

... speaking of food

If you'd like to skip cooking all together on Sunday, after your pancake breakfast at the North Iowa Events Center on Sunday, head over to Rockwell, where the local Lions Club is hosting a Chicken BBQ starting at 11 a.m.

If you get there right at 11 a.m., you could eat and hang out in Rockwell for an hour or two, then head up to Clear Lake where the Evening Lions Club is hosting its annual hamburger and sweet corn dinner. It's an early, but filling meal.

Tickets for the Clear Lake meal are available at the chamber. Call 641-357-2159.

