Rita Hart: Raising the federal retirement age a 'deal breaker'

Hart and others on the call criticized Miller-Meeks support for raising the retirement age.

Miller-Meeks, an eye surgeon and former director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, in a prior run for the seat in 2014, said for the U.S. to prevent sharp breaks in the benefit or tax levels faced by succeeding generations, solutions could include the possibility of raising the federal retirement age of 65.

Hart said raising the retirement age is a "deal breaker," and that there are "much better solutions out there" to support entitlement funding. Hart did not elaborate, other than mentioning her plan to lower prescription drug costs by allowing Medicaid to directly negotiate lower drug prices with drug companies.

"Not all professions are the same," Hart said of raising the retirement age. "As we get older, farming doesn't get easier. And so when you're 65 that's a much heavier lift than when you're 30 or 40 years old. And so we need to protect the working-class people and make sure that there are other ways we can go about looking at the security of this system. We don't need to raise the age in order to do that."

Miller-Meeks campaign said she will fight to strengthen and protect Social Security and Medicare.