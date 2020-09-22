 Skip to main content
Riceville volleyball falls to 0-7
The Riceville volleyball team is still searching for its first win after losing to Waterloo Christian and Janesville in three straight sets on Tuesday night in a triangular. 

The Regents opened up with a 25-16 win over the Wildcats. The squad followed it up with a 25-12 win in set two, and a 25-18 win in set three. There were no additional stats available for Riceville. The Wildcats are now 0-7.

Riceville is in action Thursday as the Wildcats host Dunkerton.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

