Turkey Valley 3, Riceville 0

The Riceville volleyball got crushed by Turkey Valley on Tuesday night, as the Wildcats lost in straight sets, 25-8, 25-6, and 25-7. It was Riceville's third straight loss, and the team has yet to win a set this season. 

The Wildcat's next match will come next Tuesday, at Waterloo Christian.

