Clarksville 3, Riceville 2

The Riceville volleyball team continued its tough season with a five-set loss to Clarksville. Riceville won the first  and third sets, 25-19 and 25-18, but the other three sets 25-18, 25-21, and 15-11. 

Freshman Libby Miller had a team-high 19 kills in the game, and junior Rylie Dunn had every one of the Wildcats 39 assists.

Riceville is 0-17 on the season. The team will play again on Saturday, against Kee. 

