Tripoli 40, Riceville 36

The Riceville football team dropped its second straight game on Friday, with a 40-36 loss to Tripoli. With the loss, the Wildcats record fell to 2-2. 

Riceville will travel to Northwood-Kensett next Friday to play the Vikings. 

