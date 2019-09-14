Janesville 40, Riceville 34
The Riceville football team lost a close game to Janesville on Friday, as the Wildcats fell by six points, for their first defeat of the season.
Riceville will play again Friday, against Tripoli.
The Riceville football team lost a close game to Janesville on Friday, as the Wildcats fell by six points, for their first defeat of the season.
Riceville will play again Friday, against Tripoli.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!
Sports Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.