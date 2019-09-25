O'Malley Fair and Brynn Hemann were the top two finishers for the Riceville girls cross country team in the Nashua-Plainfield Invitational on Tuesday at the Nashua Town and Country Club golf course.
Fair finished 14th with a time of 25:07, while Hemann placed 20th with a time of 26:16.
Other finishers for Riceville in the top 63 were: Ashley Koenigs (29:49) at 36th, Allie Bigley (29:52) at 37th, Lauren Hemann (30:13) at 40th, Morgan Koenigs (31:30) at 48th, Alexa Houser (32:59) at 53rd.
As a team, Riceville finished in fifth place.
BOYS
Kevin Jordan (22:25) finished 25th for Riceville, while Carter Zweibohmer (23:47) placed 32nd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.