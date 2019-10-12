Riceville 59, North Iowa 14
The Riceville football team dismantled North Iowa by a score of 59-14 on Friday, for the Wildcats' fourth win of the season.
Since their 34-30 win in the opener against West Bend-Mallard, the Bison have gone 0-6. They have a tough game next Friday, as they host undefeated Don Bosco. Riceville will play next week at Rockford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.