Riceville 59, North Iowa 14

The Riceville football team dismantled North Iowa by a score of 59-14 on Friday, for the Wildcats' fourth win of the season. 

Since their 34-30 win in the opener against West Bend-Mallard, the Bison have gone 0-6. They have a tough game next Friday, as they host undefeated Don Bosco. Riceville will play next week at Rockford. 

