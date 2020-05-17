Riceville cattleman advocate for free marketing system

Bob and Jayne Noble have fed cattle west of Riceville since the early 1980s.
Noble, who has raised cattle since he was a youth in 4-H, was recently elected to the position of President Elect of the Iowa Cattleman’s Association, and in December 2021, he will become the president of the organization.
Being an independent cattle feeder, he is passionate about providing independent cattlemen with access to a free marketing system. Noble believes with only a few major packing companies in the U.S., many independent cattle feeders currently are being unfairly treated in the market place.
He said the current situation with the COVID-19 has lowered live cattle prices, while prices in meat counters have risen.
“Cattlemen were receiving bids of around a $120 per hundred weight on live cattle when the crises first surfaced," Noble said. "Then live cattle prices slid down to about a $105 per hundred weight as time progressed, but the price of processed beef in the grocery store skyrocketed. Beef futures for June delivery actually slid below $80 per hundred weight for a time.”
The disparity was so bad that Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley has asked for an investigation into the current marketing of beef.
Beef packers are now facing issues of possible plant closings, and transitioning from processing meat for fast food and other restaurants to processing meats for home consumption. Despite these problems, Noble and other independent producers believe the crises has provided an opportunity for major packers to gain an unfair advantage in the market place.
Noble said independent cattle producers in the Midwest have long been a part of a marketing system called “True Price Discovery” marketing. Through the marketing practice beef producers have exercised the right to contact several packing company buyers for bids on their cattle, and then compare pricing when marketing their fat cattle. Under the system, packing companies compete to buy a producer’s cattle. True Pricing Discovery has been a part of the cattle industry for many decades.
The True Pricing Discovery System began to be challenged when larger commercial feed lots were established in the southern and southwestern parts of the US. With the very large commercial feeding operations in place, packing companies began developing marketing agreements with those commercial operations. Today commercial lots market hundreds of thousands of cattle each year, and make up about 80 percent of the beef produced in the US. This type of marketing is called “Captive Supply.”
Because packers have ready access to a large number of fat cattle at all times, they can then pressure smaller independent producers to sell cattle on their terms. Like the swine and poultry industries, smaller producers can be squeezed out of a place to market their livestock.
Noble aid that because Iowa and Eastern Nebraska still have a large number of independent beef producers, cattlemen associations are beginning to join with the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association to promote legislation so that the True Price Discovery System can continue to be a part of the beef industry’s open market system.
“We are building with other state associations to form a new kind of coalition so we can go to legislators in Washington, seeking legislation so we can protect our right to negotiate for our selling prices,” said Noble.
Looking at today’s economics in the beef industry Noble said, “One of our problems is we are now killing more cattle than we did two or three years ago, but we now are starting a liquidation phase in the cattle supply. Numbers are beginning to go down, and cattlemen are not keeping heifers.”
Because cattle’s reproductive and production cycles are much longer than hogs or poultry it takes a much longer time to downsize the industry to where producers can make reasonable profit.
