Riceville cattleman advocate for free marketing system

Bob and Jayne Noble have fed cattle west of Riceville since the early 1980s.

Noble, who has raised cattle since he was a youth in 4-H, was recently elected to the position of President Elect of the Iowa Cattleman’s Association, and in December 2021, he will become the president of the organization.

Being an independent cattle feeder, he is passionate about providing independent cattlemen with access to a free marketing system. Noble believes with only a few major packing companies in the U.S., many independent cattle feeders currently are being unfairly treated in the market place.

He said the current situation with the COVID-19 has lowered live cattle prices, while prices in meat counters have risen.

“Cattlemen were receiving bids of around a $120 per hundred weight on live cattle when the crises first surfaced," Noble said. "Then live cattle prices slid down to about a $105 per hundred weight as time progressed, but the price of processed beef in the grocery store skyrocketed. Beef futures for June delivery actually slid below $80 per hundred weight for a time.”

The disparity was so bad that Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley has asked for an investigation into the current marketing of beef.