Reynolds tells Iowans to ‘step up’ efforts to stop coronavirus spread

To that end, Reynolds, called on Iowans to “step up and take personal responsibility — not because it’s mandated but because it’s the right thing to do.” She said practicing simple steps to prevent further COVID-19 spread is the “best defense” against the virus.

“So let’s step up, Iowa,” the governor said in the YouTube video. “Protecting yourself means that you’re protecting your friends, your family members, your co-workers and your fellow Iowans.

“Each and every one of us has it in our power to slow the spread of COVID-19. That’s how we’ll keep Iowans safe and healthy, keep our economy up and running and keep our state moving forward. I’m confident that we can continue to do this together,” she added.

Her call to action came two days after Iowa hit a record for new virus cases. In the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Saturday, Iowa reported 769 new coronavirus cases, the highest tally since the virus was detected here four months ago.

As of Monday, 753 people in 63 of Iowa’s 99 counties have died of COVID-19. Iowa has reported 35,502 cases since the start of the pandemic.