Reynolds reopens more Iowa businesses, claims virus activity on ‘downward trend’ in most counties

When businesses can reopen

Full list of businesses that may be open statewide starting Friday (with social distancing requirements):

Restaurants, fitness centers, malls, salons, barber shops, medical spas, tanning facilities, massage therapy establishments, tattoo parlors, campgrounds, race tracks, libraries, drive-in theaters, social and fraternal clubs, farmers markets

Full list of businesses that must remain closed through at least May 27:

Bars, theaters, casinos and gaming facilities, senior citizen centers and adult day care facilities, bingo halls, bowling allies, pool halls, arcades, amusement parks, museums, aquariums, zoos, skating rinks and skate parks, playgrounds, swimming pools, door-to-door sales