Reynolds creates carbon sequestration task force

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order on Tuesday launching a task force to explore carbon sequestration and the opportunities she said it presents for further economic development in Iowa.

Reynolds will serve as the leader of the Carbon Sequestration Task Force that her office said fulfills a recommendation made by an Economic Recovery Advisory Board she previously appointed. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will serve as vice chairman of the task force.

“Because of our existing supply chain and emphasis on renewable fuel infrastructure, Iowa is in a strong position to capitalize on the growing nationwide demand for a more carbon free economy,” Reynolds said in a statement.

“Iowa is a recognized leader in renewable fuel and food production, and this is another opportunity to lead and be innovative, invest in Iowa agriculture and facilitate new sources of revenue for our agriculture and energy sectors.”

Reynolds said she expected the “stakeholders” she named to the panel will assist in formulating policy recommendations ahead of the 2022 legislative session.