Rev. Laube: The Season of Waiting

The Prophet Isaiah wrote in chapter 40 verse 3, “A voice cries out: “in the wilderness prepare the way of the Lord, make straight in the desert a highway for our God. Every valley shall be lifted up and every mountain and hill be made low; the uneven ground shall become level, and the rough places a plain. Then the glory of the Lord shall be revealed, and all people shall see it together, for the mouth of the Lord has spoken.” These words are heard throughout the churches either on the first or second Sunday of Advent. Isaiah prophesied about the coming of Jesus way before the name Jesus was even spoken. The people of Israel waited and waited for this prophecy to come true. And then, when it did, some were blind and hard hearted.

The season of Advent is a difficult one to celebrate. Our world, or should I say, our shopping malls, jump us ahead of the seasons all the time. We really do not have to wait for anything. We live a lifestyle of immediate gratification, so when we do have to wait, we pout. Literally, we pout. If nothing else comes from this message, I ask those of you reading this, to stop and think when the last time was you sat and waiting for something. Or not so much waited for something but sat and spoke with God.

Advent is kind of like the season of Lent, except in Advent, we are waiting for the return of Christ. Advent means ‘Coming’ in Latin. So, it’s the time of expectant waiting and preparation for both the celebration of the Nativity of Christ at Christmas and the return of Christ at the Second Coming. We are to enjoy our Thanksgiving with our fellow family and friends. Then, we are to wait. We should not jump right into Christmas gatherings. We are to wait. Get excited. Let the expectation of the joy of Christmas build and build and build. Then, celebrate.

But let’s just take a moment and really think about the four weeks leading up to Christmas. If we truly are to wait and prepare, maybe, just maybe we should concentrate on this. And you might ask how do we do this? Well, if we are to prepare, then we should focus on our hearts and minds and where they are in the chaos of life. Do we have the right state of mind (or heart)? Are we concentrating on the things in life that matter verses do not matter? Are we in relationship with God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit? Are we focusing on scripture or pseudo-scripture?

We are invited during these four weeks before Christmas to be vigilant, to look beyond ourselves, and expand our hearts and minds in a way that opens us up to the needs of our siblings in Christ. As we wait for December 25 to arrive, let us be mindful and bring our hearts back to the reason of the season. I wouldn’t want us to not be prepared for what “could” happen on that day. Pull out your Bible. Read the New Testament. Share the story with others who will listen. And encourage others to live the message out with all the Christians around the world.

“For a child has been born for us, a song given to us; authority rests upon his shoulders; and he is named Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. His authority shall grow continually, and there shall be endless peace for the throne of David and his kingdom.” Isaiah 9:6-7a

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0