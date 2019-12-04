Coming off of a season in which they finished 8-14 overall, the Mason City basketball team has a lot of optimism. With several key starters returning from injury and plenty of new faces eager to earn a spot on the team, head coach Nick Trask is eager for his Mohawks to begin play.
“I’m really excited,” Trask said. “We’ve had a couple days of practice already, and it’s been super intense. We had 55 guys in the gym the first night, doing team tryouts, and it was just a really fun atmosphere. Everybody was playing together, but yet competing, really like I haven’t seen before.”
Last season, the Mohawks got off to a rough start, at 1-9 in their first 10 games. Young players were forced to step into key roles, as starters like Avery Mellman and Austin Richardson battled nagging injuries. This season though, Mellman and Richardson are back for their senior year, and those young players from a year ago have gained valuable experience.
“A lot of guys who were younger got those chances,” Trask said. “They improved a lot throughout the year, and those guys are the ones taking over as our veterans, plus a couple of those seniors who are back and healthy, and ready to play.”
Mellman, who suffered a broken leg in the summer of 2018, played in only 12 games last season, and admits that he probably tried to come back too early. Now, with over a year of recovery time, he is still healing, but is ready to come back at full strength.
“My leg is still recovering a little bit,” Mellman said. “I have soreness, but recovering after practice, and making sure that my nutrition is right before practice is key for my success on the floor.”
Mellman averaged 7.6 points per game and collected 46 rebounds his sophomore year. After returning from the injury last season, Mellman averaged 7.2 points per game, and collected 25 total rebounds in those 12 games.
“He is looking really good,” Trask said of Mellman. “He improved himself physically and athletically, and he is just a super smart player. He is going to be a good leader for us.”
Richardson is the other starter returning from an injury. He dealt with ankle issues for part of last season, but is confident that he will be ready to take on a leadership role this season. With the Mohawks competing in the always tough CIML, that leadership will be valuable.
“We learned a lot of mental toughness, and had a lot of injuries last year,” Richardson said. “That’ll help us this year, especially since we’re full of a team that benefited from those injuries by getting stronger, and getting more reps."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.