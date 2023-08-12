Four youth were chosen to participate in this opportunity,Taryn Gorgen of Stacyville Shooting Stars was awarded Grand Champion, Kinsley Weis of St. Ansgar Believers was awarded Reserve Champion, Bailey Hemann of Osage Warhawks placed third, and Stella Demaris of St. Ansgar Believers placed 4th.

Pee Wee Pig Show

The annual “Pee Wee Pig” Youth Swine Show took center stage this past weekend, allowing students from kindergarten through 3rd grade a chance to show a pig of their own. One of the key objectives of the show was to promote a sense of excitement around raising swine and to give youth the experience of showing in a county fair livestock show.

Twenty-three youth participated in the Pee Wee Pig Show. They were Braxton Bartz, Paisley Betts, Marryn Demuth, Hailie Kolbet, Caydence Kroneman, Peyton Kroneman, Scarlett Sherrard, Carter Weis, Mae Wilcox, Wynn Hemann, Theo Kleckner, Lainey Kleckner, Oakley Kuper, Kyler Kuper, Kinsley Barker, Maddie Barker, Ellery Rachut, Claire Wilcox, Kwynn Herrick, Zalen Fossey, Kade Herrick, Jolie Linkenmeyer,and Charlotte Elgin.

The Pee Wee Pig Show is sponsored by Barker Seed & Technology and the Mitchell County Fair Board.

4-H and FFA Poultry Show

21 exhibitors entered 91 birds in the 2023 Mitchell County 4-H & FFA Poultry show. Tim Larson, of Medford, Minnesota, served as the official judge for the show. Champion and Reserve Champions were named in the following classes:

Champion Pen of 3: Loni Johnson

Reserve Champion Pen of 3: Trace Huisman

Champion Poultry Fancy Breeds: Kendall Olson

Reserve Champion Fancy Breeds: Adrianna Kruse

Champion Waterfowl: Aidan Wagner

Reserve Champion Waterfowl: Aidan Wagner

Champion Overall Poultry Production Pen: Adrianna Kruse

Reserve Champion Overall Poultry Production Pen: Brock Retterath

Champion Senior Showmanship: Alexis Kolbet

Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Adrianna Kruse

Champion Intermediate Poultry Showman: Elyse Brown

Reserve Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Lilly-Ann Kolbet

Champion Junior Showmanship: Bryce Demuth

Champion Overall Poultry Showman: Alexis Kolbet

Ella Eggers, of Osage Warhawks, won the prize for having the heaviest Market Broiler. The broiler weighed in at 13.2 pounds. Superintendent for the poultry show is Kirk Phelps. Awards were donated by Hoover’s Hatchery and Helena Agri-Enterprises.

Rabbit Show Champions

The Grand Champion Breeding Rabbit was won by Emma Hall, of Saint Ansgar FFA, and the Reserve Champion Breeding Rabbit was won by Emma Hall, of Stacyville Shooting Stars.

The Grand Champion Show Rabbit was shown by Lilly-Ann Kolbet of Osage High Towers, and the Reserve Champion Show Rabbit was shown by Lilly-Ann Kolbet, of Osage High Towers.

The Grand Champion Pen of Three Market Rabbits was shown by was shown by Evan Hall, of Stacyville Shooting Stars.

Champion and Reserve Individual Market Rabbit were shown by Evan Hall, of Stacyville Shooting Stars.

The following exhibitors received blue ribbons for their rabbit exhibits:

Alexis Kolbet of Osage High Towers, Lilly-Ann Kolbet of Osage High Towers, Justin Goodale of Washington Warriors, Evan Hall of Stacyville Shooting Stars, Lauren Adams of West Cedar Sunbeams, Ian Schwarting of Osage Warhawks, Layna Mitchell of St. Ansgar Believers.

Rabbit Showmanship

Senior Champion – Connor Adams

Res. Senior Champion – Ian Schwarting

Intermediate Champion – Holden Retterath

Res. Intermediate Champion – Lilly-Ann Kolbet

Junior Champion – Hadley May

Res. Junior Champion – Liam Meitner

Rabbits were judged by Kristin Peterson, of Ellsworth. Katie Hall is the Rabbit Superintendent. Trophies were donated by Mitchell County Bankers Association., Osage Co-Op Elevator, and St. Ansgar Mills.

4-H County Council Installation

On Friday, Aug. 4, the 4-H Mitchell County Council held their 2023-2024 members installation ceremony in the Cedar River Complex Events Center. The mission of 4-H is to help youth become contributing members of society. The 4-H County Council is looked at for leadership – setting an example for others. 4-H County Council members are expected to be a living example of 4-H standards for other members and friends of 4-H and their task is “to make the best better”.

The following returning members were installed to the 4-H County Council for the upcoming year: Andrew Hall, Aubree Kofoot, Bennett Hemann, Ella Fahy, Ella Taets, Elyse Brown, Emma Schipper, Emma Hall, Ian Schwarting, Kayelea Parks,Lindsay Kruse, Lydia Koch, Natalie Bork, Olivia Huisman, and Rae-lynn Meitner.

New County Council members installed were Kaylee Schwark.

A farewell to the members of the 4-H County Council who graduated this spring was held also. For the following member, Brenna Kruse it was the end of her 4-H years; however, she will go on and continue “to make the best better.”

4-H Communications

4-H Communication Exhibits were judged on Tuesday, July 18th and presented on Saturday, August 5th, at the 2023 Mitchell County Fair in the CRC Events Center. Roxanne Johnson, of Charles City, judged the 4-H members.

The following Working Exhibits were chosen to advance to the Iowa State Fair: Natalie Bork of St. Ansgar Believers, Kayelea Parks, of Osage High Towers, Ally Aschenbrener, and Bailey Hemann of Osage Warhawks.

Share-The-Fun Event

Fair-goers were entertained on Friday evening, August 4th, by 4-H members at the annual Share-The-Fun event. Roxanne Johnson, judged the 4-H members.

The following acts will go on to State Fair: vocalist, Olivia Huisman, from Stacyville Shooting Stars and vocalist, Sophia Squire from St. Ansgar Believers.

Static Exhibits

Ag and Natural Resources

Projects entered in the Agriculture and Natural Resources Department including Crop Production, Environment and Sustainability, Garden Vegetables and/or Herbs, Outdoor Adventures, Safety and Education in Shooting Sports, and Other Agriculture and Natural Resources were judged on Tuesday, August 1st, by Larry Eichmeier, of Ventura; and Michael Pipho, of Dunkerton.

Maxwell Malmin, of Rocky Ramblers and Lucas Kruse of St. Ansgar Believers had their project selected for State Fair.

Blue ribbon winners were:

Taryn Goergen and Hadley May, of Stacyville Shooting Stars; Anthony Hartson, of Osage Warhawks; Grayson Kofoot and Dylan Marcks (2), of St. Ansgar Believers; Mackenzie Offen, of Mitchell County Outlaws; and Kaylee Schwarck, of West Cedar Sunbeams got considered for State Fair.

Animal and Veterinary Science

Projects entered in the Animals Department were judged on August 1st, by Larry Eichmeier, of Ventura and Michael Pipho, of Dunkerton. This department includes an exhibit (other than the animal itself) that shows the learning about a large or small animal and exhibits that show learning about keeping animals healthy.

Blue ribbon winner was Paxton Hungerford, of Stacyville Shooting Stars receiving a super blue.

4-H Challenge Class

The 4-H Challenge Class recipe for this year was Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Muffins. Anthony Hartson of Osage Warhawks was chosen Top Junior entry; Ella Eggers, of Osage Warhawks was chosen Top Intermediate entry; and Addison Marcks of Mitchell County Outlaws was chosen Top Senior entry.

Blue ribbon winners for the Challenge Class were: Brailee Eastman, of Jenkins Sunshine; Ella Eggers, Anthony Hartson, Bailey Hemann, of Osage Warhawks; Brenna Kruse, Liam Meitner, Rae-Lynn Meitner, Chanslee Meitner, Kinsley Weis, of St. Ansgar Believers; Addison Marcks, of Mitchell County Outlaws; Adler Ruehlow, Cael Ruehlow, Ella Schafer, of Rocky Ramblers; Grace Shallock, Tessa Shallock, of Washington Warriors.

Red ribbon winners for the Challenge Class were: Natalie Bork, of St. Ansgar Believers; Kate Darrow, Tess Darrow, of West Cedar Sunbeams; Bryce Demuth, Bennett Hemann, of Osage Warhawks; Caleb Rachut, of Rocky Ramblers; Brock Retterath, of Stacyville Shooting Stars; Aubry Rogers, of Mitchell County Outlaws.

Barbara McGregor and Sandy Hitzhusen were the judges for this event.

$20 Clothing Challenge

Three Mitchell County 4-H’ers entered the $20 Clothing Challenge at the Mitchell County Fair. The exhibitors modeled their outfits and were judged by Sandy Hitzhusen of Mason City.

Participants were asked to purchase an outfit that represents their goal or intended use for the selected outfit and not spend more than $20. Outfits could be purchased from a garage sale, consignment store or resale shop, but not from a regular retail store.

Kaylee Schwarck of West Cedar Sunbeams was named the Top Junior exhibitor, receiving a purple ribbon award. Natalie Bork of St. Ansgar Believers, was named the 2023 Mitchell County $20 Clothing Challenge winner. She will also represent Mitchell County at the Iowa State Fair.

Other purple ribbon winners were:

Kaylee Schwarck and Natalie Bork

Blue ribbon winners were:

Maci Malmin and Kaylee Schwarck

Clover Kids Projects

On Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 Clover Kid members brought 52 exhibits for judging at the Mitchell County Fair. Clover Kids is a program for kindergarten through third grade students in Mitchell County to learn about 4¬-H and develop their interest in the program.

Clover Kids bringing projects to the fair and receiving participation ribbons were:

Emery Sponheim, Brevin Mitchell, Mylan Mitchell, Braelynn Trettin, Brinley Trettin, Emma Sponheim, Carter Weis, Charlotte Elgin, Addison Peters, Kaysten Clark, Karah Fossey, Zalen Fossey, Amelia Hartogh, Mary Ann Hartogh, Marryn Demuth, Alexis Johnson, Diesel Johnson, Jace Hemann, Tyler Hemann, Hattie Smalley, Caroline Norby, Halsten Norby, Frank Kotek, Madelyn Freiberg, Milo Goergen, Mabel Goergen, Willa Kuper, London Kuper, Robert Sherrard, Cullen Haugen, Laura Hocken, Jamie Ramker, Quinn Steinberg, Khloe White, Raeley Voight, Cierra Retterath, Cosette Balsley, Claire Wilcox, Spencer Johanns, Adalynn Klaes, Peyton Klaes, Isaac Warrington, Eli Warrington, Rayna Ross, Kendall Ross, Jerome Tabbert, Kade Herrick, Kwynn Herrick, Marco Malmin, Kinsley Barker, and Madison Barker.

Judges were Audrey Christensen and Rick Sletten of Osage and 4-H Teen Council member, Ella Fahy of Saint Ansgar.

4-H Blue Ribbon Winners

in Creative Arts

Exhibits entered in the Creative Arts Department were judged on August 1st. Projects included in this area are Music, Photography, and Visual Arts. Judges were Terri Atkinson, of Nora Springs; Bill Mead, of Charles City, Tracey Huisinga of Parkersburg, and Kathy Moen of Decorah.

Photography projects selected for state fair include: Mackenzie Offen of Mitchell County Outlaws, Kayelea Parks of Osage High Towers, Raiden Kuntz of Osage Warhawks, Kenzie Church of Rocky Ramblers, Olivia Putz of St. Ansgar believers, and Garrett Warrington of Stacyville Shooting Stars.

Visual Arts projects selected for state fair include: Kenzie Church of Rocky Ramblers, Lindsay Kruse of St. Ansgar Believers, Kayelea Parks of Osage High Towers, Alexa Fahy of St. Ansgar Believers, and Ella Fahy of St. Ansgar Beleivers.

Blue ribbon winners in Photography were: Brailee Eastman, Addison Marcks, Colton Marcks, Elyse Brown, Anthony Hartson, Adler Ruehlow, Cael Ruehlow, Ella Schafer, Halle Voight,Evan Kruse, Loni Johnson, Grace Schallock, Tessa Schallock, Brianne Ketelsen, Emma Schipper, Oliver Smith, Colton Nelson, Connor Nelson, Devin Offen, Mackenzie Offen, Aubrey Rogers, Laila Rogers, Sydney Rogers, Alexis Kolbet, Lily-Ann Kolbet, kayelea Parks, Anthony Hartson, Bennett Hemann, Brantly Kuntz, Raiden Kuntz, Ian Schwarting, Nora Balsley, Kenzie Church, Kyler Church, Kendall Olson, Anna Peterson, Elise Peterson, Abby Rachut, Abby Rice, Charlie Ross, Lane Smith, Natalie Bork, Olivia Demaris, Stella Demaris, Aubree Kofoot, Dylan Marks, Olivia Putz, Marshall Sponheim, Paige Sponheim, Emerson Brumm, Olivia Huisman, Zade Schell, Amelia Warrington, Garrett Warrington, MaKayla Johnson, Chloe Burkholder, Kylee Burkholder, Brianne Ketelsen, and Kaylee Schwarck.

The theme for this year’s photography challenge class was “Favorite Animal.”

4-H Blue Ribbon Winners

in Visual Arts

Natalie Boggess, Whitney Boggess, Daynan Conway, Harlyn Conway, Brailee Eastman, Elena O’Keefe, Emma Schipper, Morgan Schipper, Kayelea Parks, Ella Eggers, Bailey Hemann, Kenzie Church, Olivia Demaris, Stella Demaris, Lindsay Kruse, Olivia Putz, Lucy Stricker, Hadley May, Garrett Warrington, Chloe Burkholder, Brianne Ketelsen, Kaylen Bartz, Alexa Fahy, Ella Fahy, Wade Anderson, and Layna Mitchell.

Family and Consumer

Science Exhibits

Exhibits in the Family and Consumer Science Department include Child Development, Clothing and Fashion, Consumer Management, Food & Nutrition, Health, Home Improvement, Sewing and Needle Arts, Consumer Management and Other Family and Consumer Science, all of which were conference judged on August 1st. The judges of these exhibits were Sandy Hitzhusen, of Mason City, Barbara McGregor, of Charles City, and Donella Darrington of Decorah.

The following 4-H’ers received Purple Ribbons: Natalie Bork (2), Ella Fahy, of St. Ansgar Believers; Anna Peterson, Abby Rachut (3), Caleb Rachut, of Rocky Ramblers; Morgan Schipper, of Jenkins Sunshine; Ella Taets, of West Cedar Sunbeams.

The following 4-H’ers received Blue Ribbons: Bailee Eastman, Elena O’Keefe, Emma Schipper(2), Charlotte Smith; Kylee Kruse (2), of Jenkins Sunshine; Addison Marcks, Carson Marcks, Haydon Marcks, Laila Rogers, of Mitchell County Outlaws; Lydia Koch (3), Kaylea Parks (4), of Osage High Towers; Bailey Hemann (2), of Osage Warhawks; Nora Balsley, Maci Malmin, Maxwell Malmin (2), Kaitlyn Olson, Kendall Olson, Anna Peterson, Elise Peterson, Jace Popp, Caleb Rachut (2), Abby Rice, Charlee Ross, Ella Schafter, Lane Smith, of Rocky Ramblers; Natalie Bork (2), Olivia DeMaris, Stella DeMaris (2), Alexa Fahy (2), Aubree Kofoot, Grayson Kofoot, Brenna Kruse, Dylan Marcks, Chanslee Meitner, Marshall Sponheim (2), Sophia Squire, Ella Stricker, of St. Ansgar Believers; Sophia Huisman, of Stacyville Shooting Stars; MaKayla Johnson, of Washington Warriors; Kate Darrow (2), Tess Darrow (2), Brianne Ketelsen, Brynlee Kleckner, of West Cedar Sunbeams.

The following 4-H’ers received Red Ribbons: Loni Johnson, of Washington Warriors; Charlotte Smith, of Jenkins Sunshine.

Clothing Selection and Fashion Review

Three 4-H members participated in Fashion Review, Clothing Selection, and the $20 Challenge. Natalie Bork, of St. Ansgar Believers was selected for state fair for her clothing selection outfit. Kaylee Schwarck, of West Cedar Sunbeams, was named the Top Junior.

In the Fashion Review category, Maci Malmin of Rocky Ramblers received a Super Blue Ribbon.

In Clothing Selection Natalie Bork and Kaylee Schwarck received purple ribbons. Maci Malmin received a blue ribbon.

In the $20 Challenge, Natalie Bork received a purple ribbon and was considered for state fair. Maci Malmin and Kaylee Schwarck received blue ribbons.

Exhibitors were judged on July 19th by Sandy Hitzhusen, of Mason City.

4-H Blue Ribbon Winners in Personal Development

Personal Development projects were judged on August 1st. Projects in the Personal Development Department include Citizenship, Communication, Leadership, and Self-Determined. Personal Development and 4-H Poster projects were judged by Terri Atkinson, of Nora Springs.

Projects earning a purple ribbon and selected for state fair include: Trace Huisman, of Stacyville Shooting Stars; Maxwell Malmin, of Rocky Ramblers.

Blue Ribbon Winners in Science, Engineering and Technology

Exhibits entered in the Science, Engineering, & Technology Department were judged on Aug. 1. Project areas included in the Science, Engineering & Technology Department are Mechanics, Automotive, Electric, Small Engine, Tractor, Welding, Woodworking, and Science, Engineering, & Technology. Judges were Larry Eichmeier, of Ventura, and Michael Pipho, of Dunkerton.

Selected for State Projects included:

Jace Popp, Tucker Brumm, Ray-Lynn Meitner, and Kinsley Weis.

Blue Ribbons included:

Kolton Olson, Easton Rogers, Laila Rogers, Taryn Gorgen, Oliver Smith, Lucas Johanns, Kayelea Parks, Elyse brown, Reece Brown, Bennett Hemann, Brantly Kuntz, Raiden Kuntz, Hunter Woods, Kenzie Church, Kyler Church, Maci Malmin, Maxwell Malmin, Elise Peterson, Charlee Ross, Lane Smith, Natalie Bork, Aubree Kofoot, Grayson Kofoot, Dylan Marcks, Liam Meitner, Grayson Rysavy, Adam Squire, Ella Stricker, Lucy Stricker, Isabelle Brumm, Henry Huisman Paxton Hungerford, Justin Goodale, Loni Johnson, MaKayla Johnson, and Garrett Elgin.