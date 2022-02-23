Rent will be at NIACC on March 13

Roll on into "Rent" at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the North Iowa Area Community College campus at 7 p.m. on March 13. The performance is part of the 2021-22 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

According to a press release, Jonathan Larson's "Rent" has inspired audiences to choose love over fear and to live without regret. The show follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of friends and artists struggling to follow their dreams.

Whether you have sent "Rent" a hundred times or never, you won't want to miss this re-staged 25th anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" tour. This will be your final chance to experience this touring production.

To learn more about the show, visit www.rentontour.net or watch a video at www.niacc.edu/palvideos.

All attendees over the age of three are required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Other COVID-19 mitigation efforts may also be in effect. Please visit www.niacc.edu/pals or call the box office for most recent policies.

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC box office at 888-466-4222, extension 4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.

