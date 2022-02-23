 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rent will be at NIACC on March 13

NIACC Rent

Touring production of "Rent" will be at North Iowa Area Community College on March 13.

Roll on into "Rent" at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the North Iowa Area Community College campus at  7 p.m. on March 13. The performance is part of the 2021-22 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

According to a press release, Jonathan Larson's "Rent" has inspired audiences to choose love over fear and to live without regret. The show follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of friends and artists struggling to follow their dreams.

Whether you have sent "Rent" a hundred times or never, you won't want to miss this re-staged 25th anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" tour. This will be your final chance to experience this touring production.

To learn more about the show, visit www.rentontour.net or watch a video at www.niacc.edu/palvideos.

All attendees over the age of three are required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Other COVID-19 mitigation efforts may also be in effect. Please visit www.niacc.edu/pals or call the box office for most recent policies.

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC box office at 888-466-4222, extension 4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

