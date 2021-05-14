Registration open for Cannonball Kids Fun Run, Bill Riley Talent Search in Mason City

As Cannonball Day nears, entries for the Cannonball Kids Fun Run and the Bill Riley Talent Search are now open.

Both take place on Cannonball Day, which is June 26 at East Park in Mason City.

Fun Run packets can be picked up at 9 a.m., and the race begins at 9:30 a.m. The race includes a Toddler Trot for 2- to 5-year-olds and two races with half-mile and mile options for 5- to 13-year-olds. All runners will get a t-shirt, medal, healthy snack, YMCA day pass, water bottle and a free ticket to one of the inflatables on Cannonball Day. Entry forms can be found at the YMCA, Hy-Vee stores, the Mason City Parks and Recreation office and City Hall.

The Bill Riley Talent Search begins at 2 p.m. Sprouts ages 2-12 and seniors ages 13-21 will be able to show off their talents and compete for more than $400 in cash prizes and the chance to perform at the Iowa State Fair talent show. Entry forms are available at Rieman Music, North Iowa Youth Center and City Hall.