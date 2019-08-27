Winn-Worth Betco, in partnership with Avancé USA, LLC and the North Central Iowa Alliance, announced the launch of a new strategic regional workforce recruitment initiative designed to meet businesses’ near-term workforce needs, address long-term industry needs, and improve regional talent pipelines through outreach, marketing, and recruitment in Puerto Rico and other key U.S. locations.
Business leaders, community and education partners, and non-profit organizations are invited to attend a launch event for the Avancé Regional Workforce Recruitment Program.
The events will provide overview of the regional program, information on how to get involved and the recruitment and relocation process. Also being addressed will be partnership coordination and communication for marketing, housing, transportation and new family welcome to ensure a smooth transition and rapid community integration for new families.
Information Sessions will be held throughout the region.
• Garner Public Library at 416 State Street in Garner - 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Lunch will be provided. An RSVP is requested to director@hancockcountyiowa.com.
• North Iowa Regional Commerce Center - 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29. Lunch will be provided. RSVP is requested.
• Forest City Economic Development Conference Room at 145 S Clark St, Forest City – 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9. Lunch will be provided. RSVP is requested to director@winn-worthbetco.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.