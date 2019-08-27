Winn-Worth Betco, in partnership with Avancé USA, LLC and the North Central Iowa Alliance, announced the launch of a new strategic regional workforce recruitment initiative designed to meet businesses’ near-term workforce needs, address long-term industry needs, and improve regional talent pipelines through outreach, marketing, and recruitment in Puerto Rico and other key U.S. locations.

Business leaders, community and education partners, and non-profit organizations are invited to attend a launch event for the Avancé Regional Workforce Recruitment Program.

The events will provide overview of the regional program, information on how to get involved and the recruitment and relocation process. Also being addressed will be partnership coordination and communication for marketing, housing, transportation and new family welcome to ensure a smooth transition and rapid community integration for new families.

Information Sessions will be held throughout the region.

• Garner Public Library at 416 State Street in Garner - 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Lunch will be provided. An RSVP is requested to director@hancockcountyiowa.com.

• North Iowa Regional Commerce Center - 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29. Lunch will be provided. RSVP is requested.

• Forest City Economic Development Conference Room at 145 S Clark St, Forest City – 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9. Lunch will be provided. RSVP is requested to director@winn-worthbetco.com.

