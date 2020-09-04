Real Estate Extra: 'The grandeur of this home is amazing'

gran·deur
/ˈɡranjər,ˈɡranˌdyo͝or/
(noun) Splendor and impressiveness, especially of appearance or style.
***
Jane Fischer uses many words to describe the home at 145 Creek Dr. in Mason City, but grandeur tops the list.
Other words she uses when talking about the custom home in the Pebble Creek subdivision are impressive, elegant, charming, amazing and beautiful.
"The grandeur of this home is amazing," said Fischer, the listing agent. "No other house I've been in here in Mason City has the unique features of this home. It's such a fantastic family home."
The minute yo walk into the house through the front door surrounded by large windows, you can see exactly what Fischer is talking about as you are greeted with a foyer complete with high ceilings and a staircase leading to an elegant second floor overlook.
A few steps into the home, you immediately get what Fischer is talking about. The spacious, open living room has high trey ceilings and a balcony above that makes the already open space look much larger.
But the crème de la crème are the massive floor-to-ceiling, two-story windows that look out onto much of the 1.2-acre lot that is really two lots. According to Fischer, the previous owner bought the lot the house sits on and the lot next to it so there could be an unobstructed view of the neighborhood.
Also central to the living room is the two-story cherry and marble fireplace that is surrounded by tall built-in bookshelves and cabinets.
The open design of the home makes transitioning from the living room into the kitchen seamless. The ornate wood flooring ties the look of each together, as does the neutral colors throughout.
The chef's kitchen features custom cherry cabinets, plenty of granite counter tops and commercial grade appliances, including a two-drawer dishwasher and a six burner gas stove complete with a griddle.
If hosting a dinner or party is your thing, there is an eat-in dining area and a long kitchen bar made for serving breakfast, dinner or lunch. A large patio door surrounded by ornate windows allows any party to spill out onto a patio with a view.
The master bedroom suite in this five-bedroom home is one-of-a-kind and features a massive bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and a bathroom that has a jet tub, a walk-in tiled shower and enough counter space to spread out in front of the large mirror complete with attached light fixtures.
The ground floor also features a large dining room made for hosting, a laundry room with built-in sink and plenty of room to iron and fold your clothes, as well as plenty of storage.
Venture upstairs and you'll be able to look down on the spacious living room and kitchen from one balcony, and the foyer and front entrance from an open office area.
There also are "Jack and Jill" bedrooms connected by a large bathroom and complete with a walk-in closet, and a second family room that make this 2,515-square-foot living area perfect for a family or professionals.
But what meets the eye on the main and second levels isn't all there is in this elegant home. Walk downstairs and you are greeted by a family/entertainment room with a built-in, pull-down movie screen that transforms the spacious room into a movie theater, complete with surround sound.
The finished basement, which totals 1,875 square feet, has two additional bedrooms, a second fireplace and a complete full second kitchen with a wet bar and all appliances and large egress windows. There also is plenty of storage space.
Completing the home is a three-car finished, heated garage with high ceilings. And outside, there is plenty of space to entertain on the large patio and grounds, complete with an underground sprinkler system.
"It is so uncommonly unique with so many things to offer," Fischer said. "The home is so cozy on one end and a place to entertain on the other end. It is absolutely amazing."
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
