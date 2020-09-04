Real Estate Extra: 'The grandeur of this home is amazing'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

gran·deur

/ˈɡranjər,ˈɡranˌdyo͝or/

(noun) Splendor and impressiveness, especially of appearance or style.

***

Jane Fischer uses many words to describe the home at 145 Creek Dr. in Mason City, but grandeur tops the list.

Other words she uses when talking about the custom home in the Pebble Creek subdivision are impressive, elegant, charming, amazing and beautiful.

"The grandeur of this home is amazing," said Fischer, the listing agent. "No other house I've been in here in Mason City has the unique features of this home. It's such a fantastic family home."

The minute yo walk into the house through the front door surrounded by large windows, you can see exactly what Fischer is talking about as you are greeted with a foyer complete with high ceilings and a staircase leading to an elegant second floor overlook.

A few steps into the home, you immediately get what Fischer is talking about. The spacious, open living room has high trey ceilings and a balcony above that makes the already open space look much larger.