·UNCLASSIFIED [ PkgNumberShort] EYES OH:l:ii" DO NOi COP! Declassified by order of the President' September 24, 2019 MEMORANDUM OF TELEPHONE CONVERSATION SUBJECT: PARTICIPANTS: DATE, TIME AND PLACE: (C) Telephone Conversation with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine Pre·sident Zelenskyy of . Ukraine Notetakers: The White House Situation·Room July 25, 2019, 9:03 - 9:33 a.m. EDT Residence (S/NF) The President: Congratulations on a great victory. We all watched from the United States and you did a terrific.job. The way.you came from behind, -somebody who wasn't given much of a chan�e, and you ended up winning ea�ily. It'� a fantastic achievement. Congratulations. (:J;'UP' President Zelenskyy: You· are absolutely right Mr. Presideht.• We did win big and we worked hard for _this. We worked a lot but I would like to confe$s to you that I had �n opportunity to learn from you. We used quite a few of your skills· and knowledge and were able to use .it as an example to·r our ele.ctions -and.yes it is-true that these were unique elections. We were in a·unique situation· that we· were able to CAUTION: A Memorandum of a Telephone Conversation.· (TELCON) is not a verbatim transcript of a discussion. The text in this document records the notes and recollections of Situation Room Duty "Officers and-NSC policy staff assigned t_o listen.and memorialize the conversation in written form as the conversation takes place. A numper of factors can affect 'the accuracy of the reco�d, including poor telecommunications connections and variations in accent and/or interpretation. The word "inaudible" is used to indifate portions of a conversation that the notetaker was unable to hear. Classified By: 2354726 Derived.From: NSC SCG Declassify On: 20441231 - lJNCLASSIFIED SECRf3Cf';','ORCOt VJ ,Of ORi, 2 UNC AS IFIED achieve a unique success. I'm able to tell you the following; the first time,\ you· called me to · congratulate . me .when I won my presid�ntial election, and the second time you are now calling me when my party won the parliamentary election. I think I should run more often so you can call me more often and we can talk over the phone more often. (�;'!��) The Pre�:ddent: [laughter] That's a very good idea. T · think your c·ount,ry is very happy about that. (S/iQl',. President Zelenskyy: Well yes, to tell you the truth, we are trying to work hard because we wanted to drain the swamp here in our country. We brought in many many new people. Not the old politicians, not the typical politicians, because we want to have a new format and a new type of government .. You are a great teacher for us and in that. (3/H!i, The President: Well it 1 s·very nice of you .to say that. I will say that we do ·a lot for Ukraine. We spend a lot . of effort and a lot.of time. Much more than the European countries are ·'doing and they should be helping.you more than.they are. Germany does almost nothing for you. All they do is talk and I think it's something that you should ·really ask them about. When I.was· ·speaking to Angela Merkel she talks Ukraine, but she ·doesn't do· anything. A lot of the European countries are the. same way· so I think it's.something you want to look at but the United States has been very ·very good to Ukraine. I wouldn't say that it's reciprocal necessarily because things are happening that are not good but the United States has been very very . good to Ukraine. (3/MF) President Zelenskyy: Yes you are·absolutely right. �ot .only 100%, but actually 1000% arid I can tell you the following; I did talk to Angela �erkel and I did meet.with her. I also met and talked withMacron . and I told them that they are not doing quite as much as they need to be doing·on the issues with the sanctions. They are not enforcing the sanctions. They are not working as much as . they should work for Ukraine� It turns out that even though logically, the European Union should be our biggest· partner but technically the United States is a much bigger partner than.the European Union and- I'm very grateful to you for that because the United States is doing quite a· lot for Ukraine. Much more than the E"�ropean Union especially when we are talking about sanctions against the Russia,n Federation. r· · would also·li�e to thank you·for.your great support iri the area of defense. . We. are ready to continue to cooperate for the next steps. specifically we a·re almost. ready to buy more Javelins from ·_ the United· States for defense purposes .. .__ BEORET//OftOO�UtOf©fi!tf 3 . •t:�;'HP) The· President: I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole si�uation with Ukraine, they s_ay Crowdstrike ... I guess you have one of your weal thy people... The server, they say Ukraine has.it� There- are a lot. of things that went on, the· :whole situation .. I think you 1 re _surrounding yourse·lf with some of the same people. I . would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you t� ·get to the bottom of it�. As you sa� yest�rday, that whole nonsetise ended with a very poor performance by a man named Robert Mue�le_r, an incompetent performance-, _but they. say a lot of it started with Ukraine. Whatever you can do, ·it's very important that· you. do it if that's possible. (l!l-,'HP) President Zelenskyy: Yes it is. very important for me and everything that you just mentioned earlier. For me as a President,-· it is very important and we are open for any future cooperation. We are ready to· open a new page on �ooperation in . relations between the United· States and Ukraine.· For that· purpose, I just recalled our.ambassador from United States and he will be replaced by a very competent and very experienced ambassador who wtll work hard on making sure that our two nations are getting clciser. I would also like and hope to see him having your trust and y9ur .confidence and _ have persona·1 relations·with you so we c�n cooperate even �ore so. I· wili. personally tell you that one· of my assistants· spoke with Mr. Giuliani just.recently and we are hoping very much that Mr. G1uliani will be able to travel to Ukraine and. we will meet once · he co�es to Ukraine. I just wanted to assure you once again_that you _have nobody but friends around-us. I w.ill make sure -that-I surro�nd myself with the best and most experienced people._ I also· wanted to ·tell you that we are friends. We are great· friends and you Mr. President have. friends -in our country so we can continue our strategic·�artn�rship. I also plan to surround · myself with great people ·and in addition to that investigation, I guarantee as the President of Ukraine that all the investigations.will be done_openly and candidly .. That I can assure you .. (:9/MF� The Pre·sident: Good because I· heard you had a prosecutor who· was very·good and he was shut down and that's really unfair. _·A lot of people are talking about that, the way they shut your �ery good prosecutor down and you had some �ery bad people involved. Mr. Giuliani is a highly respected man. He was the_ mayor bf New York Ci:ty, a great mayor, and I would like him to UN CLJ�s�]]F1fIE:1U> �l!Ctffl'fHO!tCOM;'HOPO!ttf �ECKiS1'//0RCO�cJR,Of O:EMt 4 call you. I will ask him to call yoti along with the Attorney·_ ·· General.· :Rudy very much knows what's happening and he is a very capable guy. If you could _speak to him that would be great. The former ambassador from the United $tates,· the woman., was bad news �nd th� people she was dealing with in .the Ukraine .were bad news so I jtist wan� to_let you know that� The ot�er thing, There's a lot 6f. talk about Biden's son,. that Eiden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you ·can look into it ... It sounds horrible to me. (S;'ti!F) President Zelenskyy: I wanted to tell ·you about the prosecutor� First df �11 I understand arid I'm kn6wledgeable .abotit the situation. Sine� we ha�e �on· the ab�olute majority in our Parliament; the next prosecutor .general will be 100%_ my person, my c'andidate, who will be approved, by the parliament and will start. a_s a new prosecutor in September. He or she will look. into the situation, specifically to the company that you -mentioned in :this issue. The issue of the investigation of the case is �ctually the issui of �aking sure to res�o�e the honesty so we will take care of.that and wi11·wo:tk on the investigation of the case. On top of that, I would kindly ask you if you have any additional information that you can provide ·to µs, it would_ be very helpful · for the investigation t·o make· su.re that we administer justice i':r1 our country with regc:ird: to the Ambassador to the United States from Ukraine as far as I recall her name was Ivanovicli. It was great that you were the first one. who told me that she was a bad ambassador because I agree·with you 100%. Her attitude to.wards me was far from the best as she admired the previous President and she was on his· side. She would not accept �e as a new President· well enough. . . . . (3/MF) The President: Well, ·she' s going tO go through some things. I will. have Mr. Giuliani.give you a call and I _ am. also going to have.Attorney General Barr call and we will get to· the bottom of it. I'm sure you will figure it o�t. I heard the prosecutor was treated very badly and he was a very fa�r prosecuto_r so good luck with everything. Your. economy is going-· to get better and bett.er I pre.diet. You have a lot· of a,ssets. It's a great country. I have many Ukrainian friends, their incredible ·people. (B/MF�- President Z�lenskyy: I would like to tell you that I also have.quite a few·Ukrain1an friends that live iri the United· States. ·Actually last time I traveled to the Unit'ed States, I stayed in New York n�ar Central Park and I stayed at the Trump_ UN�� �-----,... --..J ��µ._;,�.....;._�.!...,_..:_ ��--��/ .m, 51:!C:Rt! I II ORCON/MOPOlffl ···';, s UNCLASSIFIED Tower. I will t ·alk to thetn and I hope to see t_hem· again in the future. I also w·anted to _ .thank you .for your invitation to visit the United States, specifically Washington DC. On ,the other hand, I also wartt td ensur� ·you that we will. be ��ry serious about.the case and will work on the investigation. As to.the economy, there is much potential for our two countries and one _ of· the ·issues. that is ve:;ry important for Ukraine is· energy independence. I believe we can b� very succ�ssful. and cooperating on energy independence witp United States. We -are already working on cooperation. We are buying Americ�n oil but I am very hopeful for- ·a future meeting. We will have more time and more opportunitie� to discuss these opportunities· and get to know each other better. I would like to thank you very much for your sv.pport - (8/Ui?� · The President: Good. Well., thank you very much and I appreciate that. I will tell Rudy and Attorney General Barr to.· call. Thank you. Whenever you would like -to come to the White House,. feel ·fr�e to call. ·Give us a date and we'll work that. out. I ·1ook forward to seeing you. (:9/Nil?) · President ·zelens�yy: Thank ·you very much. I would be very happy to come and would be happy to meet with you per�onally and I . . . get to know. you better. ::r: am l.ooking forward to our meeting arid I .also would like · -to invite you to visit Ukraine and come to the city bf Kyiv which is a beautiful city. We have a beautiful country Which would welcome you. On the other hand, I believe that on Septernber_l we will be in Poland and we can meet in Poland hopefully. After that,· it might be a very good idea for you to.travel to Ukraine. We can either take my plane and go to Ukraine or we can take your plane, which is probably mucl� better than mine. (�/MF) 'The President: Okay,. ·we can work that ·out. I look forwar·a to seeing you in Washington and maybe in· Poland bec·ause I think we are going to be there at that tlme . . {�/MF) · President · Zelenskyy: Thank you very much Mr. President. (El/HF� The President:· Congratulations on· a fantastic job you've done-. The whole world was watching. I'm not sure it was so much of an upset but congratulations. (B/HF' President Zelenskyy: Thank you Mr. President bye-bye .. End of Conversation
Read the rough transcript of the Trump-Ukraine call
Melanie Mergen
- Updated
- 0
