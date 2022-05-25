 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Read Beyond the Beaten Path at Clear Lake Public Library on Wednesday June 1

  • Updated
  • 0
Books

Join the Clear Lake Public Library this summer for a fun camp-themed Summer Reading Program for all ages. This year, they'll experience different types of 'summer camp' by structuring most of their programs to fit a weekly theme: sports, nature, music, magic, science, and camp games. June 1 is the official start and the first day to register for the program. Earn badges and tickets to grand prize drawings by reading themed books or attending programs. "Read Beyond the Beaten Path" ends on July 22.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News