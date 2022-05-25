Read Beyond the Beaten Path at Clear Lake Public Library on Wednesday June 1

Join the Clear Lake Public Library this summer for a fun camp-themed Summer Reading Program for all ages. This year, they'll experience different types of 'summer camp' by structuring most of their programs to fit a weekly theme: sports, nature, music, magic, science, and camp games. June 1 is the official start and the first day to register for the program. Earn badges and tickets to grand prize drawings by reading themed books or attending programs. "Read Beyond the Beaten Path" ends on July 22.