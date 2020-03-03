Rat Pack-inspired Australian entertainers performing in North Iowa

A modern twist on the classic Rat Pack is coming to Mason City.
The Tap Pack will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the North Iowa Community Auditorium, 500 College Drive, as part of its U.S. tour.
“This is our first time touring the states, so we’re pretty excited to be going everywhere, really,” said Thomas J. Egan, The Tap Pack creative director and cast member.
The Tap Pack is a high-energy, tap comedy show inspired by the infamous “Rat Pack” (which included the famous talents of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.) that performed in the 1960s in Las Vegas.
The show will feature mind-blowing tap dancing, smooth vocals, a swinging live band and witty onstage banter.
“The show is great for anyone,” Egan said, adding the show will inspire children to pursue their passions and invigorate adults.
Longtime friends and dancers Jesse Rasmussen, Jordan Pollard and Egan created the Australia-based show in 2013 in hopes of launching an act that would someday tour internationally.
Now, nearly seven years later, The Tap Pack has been seen in London, Berlin, Beijing, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and all over Australia. It will conclude its first U.S. tour in late March.
“We’re really grateful it has (allowed us to tour the world), and we also understand how unique and quite rare it is even though we wanted to tour the world and be successful,” Egan said.
The show, which combines the camaraderie of The Rat Pack with their tap dancing backgrounds, stars five of Australia’s most talented performers, who equipped with quick wit and sharp suits, sing music from Sinatra to Ed Sheeran, dance and joke all while engaging with the audience.
“It’s a good combination of all the things that we love really,” Egan said.
The Tap Pack has more than 20 stage, film, television and musical theatre production credits among them.
Egan said each U.S. show has been an absolute joy so far because of the audiences and their energy, and he’s looking forward to interacting with North Iowans this weekend.
The performance, sponsored by MBT Bank, The Hanson Foundation and Samuel and Patricia Congello, is part of North Iowa Area Community College’s 2019-2020 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.
To learn more about The Tap Pack, visit www.thetappack.com.
For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at 1-888-466-4222, extension 4188, or visit www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.
Photos: Mason City Senior Activity Center's weekly dance
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (1).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (2).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (3).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (4).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (5).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (6).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (7).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (8).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (9).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (10).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (11).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (12).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (13).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (14).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (15).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (16).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (17).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (18).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (19).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (20).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (21).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (22).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (23).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (24).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (25).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (26).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (27).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (28).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (29).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (30).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (31).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (32).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (33).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (34).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (35).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (36).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (37).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (38).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (39).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (40).jpg
Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (41).jpg
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.