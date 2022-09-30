Rake man faces multiple sex abuse charges

A Rake man is facing life in prison after being charged with multiple sexual-abuse and other charges involving a minor, all stemming from alleged assaults occurring during the summer of 2021.

According to court records, 36-year-old Fernando Delgado has been charged with three counts of sexual abuse - third-degree or subsequent offense, all class A felonies punishable by life in prison. Additional charges include drug distribution to a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor - cause to engage in act, incest, and two counts of assault causing bodily injury.

The charges, filed in February of 2022, were brought about by allegations by the minor during a forensic interview in September of 2021 and a subsequent investigation.

The alleged assaults took place between June 6 and July 29 of 2021.

Other accusations include providing the child with marijuana and filming a sex act with the minor.

Delgado is also scheduled to stand trial on Oct. 26 trial in Hancock County District Court for two class D felony auto-theft charges from February.

The sex abuse trial is scheduled for Nov. 28, but a motion was filed by Delgado's lawyer Jonathan M. Causey on Friday morning asking for the trial to be continued until Feb. 27, 2023. The motion states that prosecutors do not resist the continuance, but a judge has not ruled on the matter as of Friday morning.