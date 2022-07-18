 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Railroad crossing construction spurs road closures on July 19

  • 0

Starting Tuesday, July 19th at approximately 6:30 a.m., Heartland Asphalt Crews will close two roadways for approach resurfacing, this work is expect to last one day. Railroad crossing approach resurfacing will be done at the Canadian Pacific Railroad crossings on East State Street near East Park and on North Kentucky Avenue north of East State Street. Bridge approach resurfacing will be done at the North Kentucky Avenue Bridge.  

East State Street will be closed to through traffic between Virginia Avenue and Kentucky Avenue and North Kentucky Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Birch Drive and East State Street.  

If you have any questions, contact the Mason City Engineering Department at (641) 421-3605.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sayles: River City Omnishambles

Sayles: River City Omnishambles

If it hadn't been for the title, "A Skywalk to Nowhere", I'd say this past week's Globe-Gazette column was really about disappointment.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News