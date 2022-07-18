Railroad crossing construction spurs road closures on July 19

Starting Tuesday, July 19th at approximately 6:30 a.m., Heartland Asphalt Crews will close two roadways for approach resurfacing, this work is expect to last one day. Railroad crossing approach resurfacing will be done at the Canadian Pacific Railroad crossings on East State Street near East Park and on North Kentucky Avenue north of East State Street. Bridge approach resurfacing will be done at the North Kentucky Avenue Bridge.
East State Street will be closed to through traffic between Virginia Avenue and Kentucky Avenue and North Kentucky Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Birch Drive and East State Street.
If you have any questions, contact the Mason City Engineering Department at (641) 421-3605.