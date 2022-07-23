More than 17,000 cyclists will make their way to Mason City from Emmetsburg as part of the 2022 Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

“We’re planning a century-sized celebration. We recognize that 100 miles is a big deal. Love it or hate it, a lot of people are going to give it a shot,” said Visit Mason City Executive Director and RAGBRAI advisory member Lindsey James.

The 2022 RAGBRAI route is more than 450 miles long, starting July 24 in Sergeant Bluff on the Missouri River and ending in Lansing on July 30 on the Mississippi. According to RAGBRAI, the event is the oldest, longest and largest recreational bicycle touring event in the world.

‘Century Day’

The fourth day of riding — Wednesday, July 27, Emmetsburg to Mason City — is longest stretch at 105 miles. It has been dubbed the “Century Day,” a tradition of having a 100-mile day that returns to RAGBRAI this year.

“We’ve thrown a huge party for (riders) to help them celebrate that accomplishment. For those who maybe decide they’re not completing the full 100 miles, that’s okay too. They’re going to have a heck of a great time celebrating,” said James.

In spirit of the 100 mile ride, Mason City’s theme and logo is titled “Ride of the Century.” The logo also mimics Frank Lloyd Wright’s signature Prairie House style.

The last time that Mason City hosted RAGBRAI was in 2014. In a January interview with the Globe Gazette, Mayor Bill Schickel said the 2014 stop was a $3 million windfall for the city. He expects that number to be higher this year.

Since the announcement the River City would be an overnight stop in January, RAGBRAI Mason City and many other local groups have been all hands on deck to ensure a safe and smooth event.

Information about RAGBRAI in Mason City can be found on ragbraimasoncity.com or on RAGBRAI Mason City’s Facebook page and Twitter. Information can also be found on ragbrai.com.

Camping

Riders will stay at their designated campsites along the main bicycle route. There are several camping areas throughout Mason City. RAGBRAI campground locations include the following:

North Iowa Events Center.

Parker’s Woods.

East Park.

Mason City High School.

Jefferson Elementary School.

Riverside in the North Carolina Avenue area between Fourth Street Northeast and 12th Street Northeast.

North Iowa Events Center, which has water and electrical hookups, will accommodate most of the riders with RVs. A shuttle bus to the downtown activities will be provided for riders.

East Park will be the main campground, with the main information center and medical tent. The Des Moines Register campground and baggage trucks will be found there as well.

Outstanding sites at East Park, Parker’s Woods Park, and MCHS all will have shuttle buses to downtown. The designated quiet and family campground is at MCHS.

Residents are reminded to be prepared for heavy traffic in these areas.

Residents living near the 2008 flood buyout area near the Riverside campground area may have campers on sites adjacent to their properties, according to a press release. City crews will place police tape barriers to keep campers off private property.

Those with campgrounds-related questions can contact email the Campgrounds Co-Chair Steven Van Steenhuyse at svansteenhuyse@masoncity.net.

Downtown festivities

With so many booths, vendors, and entertainment acts, you’re going to want to plan where you’re going.

“You name it, we’ve got it,” said James.

More than 50 food vendors and booths will be spread throughout downtown for residents and riders to check out. Vendors open at 10 a.m. and will run to 11 p.m.

James says there will be cuisine to fit every taste bud, from Caribbean to vegetarian delights. Find a full list of the vendors and booths on the RAGBRAI Mason City website under the vendor preview tab. Head downtown with the family and an empty stomach and try a bit of everything.

“We’ll be doing special food and beverage offers, and those are in the festival perimeter,” said James. “You could go buy a drink at The Quarry and carry it out into the festival area.”

A wide selection of free entertainment will appeal to all ages. Jesse Calvert will kick off the live music at 2 p.m. at the beverage garden near City Hall. Guest bartender Sloan Gasior will serve drinks all day.

On the Muse Norris Side Stage, 13 on Seven will play at 3 p.m., and Danny Grause will be at Principal Pavilion at 3 p.m. Brad Morgan will follow-up Grause at 4:30 p.m.

Mason City will have two headliners taking the main stage, located in the parking lot just north of Central Park. Don Felder will begin playing at 6:30 p.m., and Sugar Ray starts at 8:30 p.m.

Felder, the former lead guitarist of legendary rock band the Eagles, has been working as a solo act since 2001. Felder is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a four-time Grammy winner.

Sugar Ray has been rocking for three decades, known for hits like “Fly” and “Every Morning.” The band was formed in 1988 by vocalist Mark McGrath and lead guitarist Rodney Sheppard, according to its official website.

Local comedian Day Peace will be the emcee for the entertainment downtown from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., introducing both headliners.

Downtown parking lots and street parking will close prior to the even to accommodate the entertainment, beverage garden, and other activities.

Parking lot closures begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, with most downtown lots closed by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Downtown street parking will be closed beginning at 11 p.m. Tuesday. Lots and downtown street parking will remain closed through Wednesday and are expected to re-open Thursday.

Vehicles that are in the parking lots after the designated closure time will be subject to being towed.

James said there will still be plenty of parking available, but you may need to walk a bit to get to the party. The main lot at Southbridge Mall and the lot directly to the west will be open. All parking will be first come, first serve.

RAGBRAI Mason City will also have a shuttle service from the Shopko parking lot area to downtown.

“That shuttle will drop people off at the main transfer point in downtown, which is that parking lot by Bare Sugar Spa, behind Brick Furniture,” said James.

Road closures

According to an update from RAGBRAI Ride Director Matt Phippen, the route to Mason City will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said he expects the first riders to arrive in the early afternoon.

19th Street southwest — westbound traffic only from Pierce Avenue west to city limits.

Pierce Avenue — southbound traffic only from First Street northwest to 19th Street southwest.

First Street northwest — closed to vehicle traffic from Pierce Avenue to downtown.

East State Street — closed to vehicle traffic from downtown to Kentucky Avenue.

No parking will be allowed along Pierce Street, First Street Northwest, or East State Street during this time, according to a press release. Support vehicles will pull into town starting in the morning and check-in at the North Iowa Events Center. Support vehicles will then travel along 12th Street to get to their campground or other destination.

James said RAGBRAI Mason City still needs volunteers to man road closure barricades. All you would need to do is sit and watch the riders go past. James encourages community members to swing by the route — into town and out — to wave to cyclists.

“I invite anybody to come out and help us and welcome them if they have time to spare and sit at a barricade,” said James. “Just come out and welcome them to our community.”

Riders are expected to leave Mason City as early as 5 a.m. Thursday and support vehicles around 7 a.m. Road closures on Thursday, when riders head to Charles City, will run from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. The following are the streets that will be closed:

East State Street—closed from East Park to Kentucky Avenue.

Kentucky Avenue—closed from State Street to south city limits.

There will be no parking along East State Street from East Park to Kentucky Avenue or along Kentucky Avenue from State Street to south city limits. Support vehicles will leave Mason City on 12th Street east to California Avenue out their way to Charles City.

Residents on Marble Court, Slate Court, and Sandstone Court Southeast will have difficulty leaving, and it is suggested you leave a vehicle in the church parking lot, according to the RAGBRAI Mason City website.

An interactive map is available for residents, businesses, and RAGBRAI guests to help provide guidance on traffic, campground locations, and downtown street closures. Residents are encouraged to click here, read the information and then enter their address to see how RAGBRAI’s visit to Mason City may impact them: https://masoncityiowa.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer3d/index.html?id=1b44c474bc084e10b0255facb95597d5

“Enjoy the fun and be part of the fun. Volunteer with a flag. Thank you for your support,” said James.