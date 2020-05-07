Radio pioneer Farber dies at 50

NEW YORK — Pioneering radio host Barry Farber, who hosted a conservative talk show for decades in New York City and ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 1977, has died.
Farber died of natural causes Wednesday at home in New York, a day after his 90th birthday, his daughter, Celia Farber, said.
Raised in Greensboro, North Carolina, Farber worked in New York City for his entire career and was still doing a regular digital talk show for CRN up until last week. He began on the air at WINS-AM, the only talk host on a rock 'n' roll station. He left radio for his mayoral run and, after losing as a Conservative Party candidate to Democrat Ed Koch with 4% of the vote, returned to radio.
He was a member of the National Radio Hall of Fame.
