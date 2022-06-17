We want you to meet Rachel. She is a little 3 month old cutie. She is an Australian Cattle Dog... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A farm in Plymouth County sold for $25,000 an acre on Friday, a price more than twice as high as the average in the county.
A former landlord came forward after police posted a photo of the shirt the man apparently shed before going into the river downtown Friday during the My Waterloo Days Parade.
Jean Miller of Davenport and Rryan Claussen of Eldridge took home $50,000 and $100,000 respectively in lottery prizes this week.
Country music artists and fans from across the country flocked to Heritage Park of North Iowa in Forest City for three days of Country Thunder…
Austin "Melvin" Richardson, 37, was driving north on U.S. 275 south of Sidney when his vehicle collided with a combine driven by James Groff, 64, who was heading south, according to the Sheriff's Office.
They're going the distance. They're going for hometown pride.
There's a new permanent feature in downtown Mason City.
15-year-old Kaden Poppy, of Clear Lake, hauled in an 18.5-pound, 39.5-inch muskie on May 31 in Ventura. Poppy's line broke reeling it in, so h…
For Brian Niesen, the goal of becoming a head coach never wavered.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.