Race for a Wish at Mason City Motor Speedway on Sunday

This Sunday night, Aug. 14, will be one of the biggest events ever held at the Mason City Motor Speedway in Mason City.
Race for a Wish presented by the Make-A-Wish Foundation will feature several items auctioned in both silent and live auctions with dozens of generous sponsors stepping up to make this an incredible night for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Make-A-Wish Foundation will get $2 from every adult ticket sold, and sponsors are offering additional $1 per adult donations.
Action in the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series will feature Andersen's Market USRA Modifieds, Christie Door Company USRA Stock Cars, Rookies Rockin’ Sports Bar USRA B-Mods, Wrightz Auction Co. USRA Hobby Stocks, Bryant Services USRA Tuners and Outlaw Mini-Mods.
