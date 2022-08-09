 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Race for a Wish at Mason City Motor Speedway on Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Mason City Motor Speedway races 09-15-2019 (79).jpg

Drivers jockey for position at the Mason City Motor Speedway.

 Globe Gazette archives

This Sunday night, Aug. 14, will be one of the biggest events ever held at the Mason City Motor Speedway in Mason City.

Race for a Wish presented by the Make-A-Wish Foundation will feature several items auctioned in both silent and live auctions with dozens of generous sponsors stepping up to make this an incredible night for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Make-A-Wish Foundation will get $2 from every adult ticket sold, and sponsors are offering additional $1 per adult donations.

Action in the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series will feature Andersen's Market USRA Modifieds, Christie Door Company USRA Stock Cars, Rookies Rockin’ Sports Bar USRA B-Mods, Wrightz Auction Co. USRA Hobby Stocks, Bryant Services USRA Tuners and Outlaw Mini-Mods.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News