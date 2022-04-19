 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Quodlibet Pops Concert at NIACC Auditorium in Mason City on April 21

  • Updated
  • 0
North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium

A view of the North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium seating.

The NIACC Vocal Music Department presents Quodlibet 2022, with the theme of Songs We Know by Heart. Purchase your concert tickets at both Mason City Hy-Vee locations, the NIACC Box Office, or at the door.  Three iconic performances will be held on: April 21 at 7:30 p.m., April 22 at 7:30 p.m., and April 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News