Quodlibet Pops Concert at NIACC Auditorium in Mason City on April 21

The NIACC Vocal Music Department presents Quodlibet 2022, with the theme of Songs We Know by Heart. Purchase your concert tickets at both Mason City Hy-Vee locations, the NIACC Box Office, or at the door. Three iconic performances will be held on: April 21 at 7:30 p.m., April 22 at 7:30 p.m., and April 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students.