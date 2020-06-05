Protesters vow to sustain momentum

"We meet every week, because we know that's what it takes," Martinez said.

Nakia Wallace, an organizer of protests in Detroit, said people were beginning to understand the movement's power.

"The world is watching," she said, adding: "The main strategy is to get people to collectively come out and make demands until those demands are met."

Another Detroit organizer, Brian Silverstein, acknowledged that maintaining the pace of protests is demanding and said less visible efforts are also important.

"We may not protest every day. That is tiring," he said. "I woke up this morning and it felt like my calves were falling off. A lot of our folks are elderly and can't be out in the streets. This movement is not just these marches. The marches are great, but we need to force the government to do the things we want them to do."

For the past week in Richmond, Virginia, Austin Carroll, a 28-year-old musician, has spent six hours a day marching or protesting near a soaring statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, which the governor agreed this week to remove.